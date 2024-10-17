What to Know About Flu Shots and When to Get One

No one wants the flu, or influenza, to get in the way of their plans during flu season. That’s one…

No one wants the flu, or influenza, to get in the way of their plans during flu season. That’s one reason why an annual flu shot is important.

“While the flu shot doesn’t completely prevent the flu, it will greatly decrease the odds of getting a severe case that could cause serious illness, hospitalization and death,” says Dr. Linda Yancey, an infectious diseases specialist at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston.

In the 2023-2024 flu season, which spans from October 1, 2023, through April 30, 2024, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that there were nearly 45,000 deaths from flu complications.

Does the Flu Vaccine Work?

A February 2024 report from the CDC found that adults who get the flu vaccine were 33% to 49% less likely to visit a health care provider due to the flu and 41% to 44% less likely to have a flu-related hospitalization.

Studies consistently show that flu vaccines reduce flu severity and lower the risk of admission to the intensive care unit and death, says Dr. Nora Colburn, an infectious diseases physician at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

Dr. Stephen Vogel, a family medicine physician with the virtual health platform PlushCare, adds that “the flu shot can help you avoid missing work and important times of the year like holidays and keep others around you safe.”

[READ: Vaccines for Kids and Adults]

Who Should Get a Flu Shot?

Health providers recommend flu shots to anyone age 6 months or older, with rare exceptions. Flu shots are especially important if you:

— Are age 65 and older

— Have underlying medical conditions

— Care for someone who’s too young for or not able to get a flu shot

— Are pregnant

You can likely still get the flu shot even if you have an egg allergy. Even though most flu shots are made with some egg proteins, research has found that a reaction to those proteins is unlikely, according to the CDC.

However, if you have a severe allergy to any ingredient in the flu vaccine, talk to a health provider. You may have to get a different form of the vaccine or not get the vaccine. There are different types of flu vaccines available, such as injections (including a high-dose injection) and a nasal spray.

[Related:What Are the Symptoms of RSV in Adults?]

When to Get a Flu Shot

The best time to get a flu shot is in September or October, as that’s when the flu season starts to pick up.

“This is because our bodies need at least a few weeks to ‘learn’ the response we need should we encounter the actual virus, but it also keeps us and others protected through the remainder of the flu season as our immunity starts to wane over time,” Vogel explains.

However, if you find yourself very busy in September and October and would prefer to get your flu shot in August, it’s alright.

“That’s certainly better than nothing,” Vogel says.

The downside is that you may be more susceptible to the flu toward the end of the flu season. If you’re concerned that you got your flu shot too soon, you may be able to get a second vaccine early in the new year to carry you through the late flu season, Yancey says.

You can also get the flu shot later in the season, especially if your community is still having many cases of the flu.

The CDC shares a few flu vaccine considerations for special populations:

— Those pregnant in their third trimester can get a flu shot in July or August to protect their newborns from the flu after they’re born.

— A flu shot in July or August for children is OK if they’re already having a health care visit in that time and there may not be another chance to vaccinate them.

— Getting a flu shot in July or August should be avoided for adults and pregnant people in their first and second trimester unless there won’t be time for them to get a flu shot in September or October.

It’s also safe to get a flu shot and a COVID booster at the same time, according to the CDC. In fact, a small study published in April 2024 in Open Forum Infectious Diseases reported that getting both shots at the same visit boosted immunity against COVID-19.

The flu shot is free for most health insurance plans. You may also find free flu shots through your employer or school. Other times, flu shots are available at a low cost.

Why Do You Need a Flu Shot Every Year?

Unlike other vaccines that you may only get once or every few years, it’s important to get a flu shot every year because the flu virus itself changes every year. The flu shot that you got last year won’t necessarily protect you from this year’s strain of flu. Every year, doctors and researchers formulate a new vaccine based on this year’s predicted strain types.

Side Effects From the Flu Shot

It’s normal to feel certain side effects from the flu shot for a couple of days, including:

— Arm soreness at the injection site

— Fatigue

— Fever

— Headache

— Muscle aches

— Nausea

“This is your body learning from the vaccine how to fight the actual virus,” Colburn says.

One side effect the flu shot won’t give you is the actual flu. Although you may get side effects that resemble the flu, that’s not what you’re actually experiencing. The flu shot doesn’t contain any live virus that would cause the flu.

Although the nasal form of the flu vaccine does contain some live virus, it’s not enough to make you sick with the flu.

[READ: The Differences Between RSV, COVID and the Flu Symptoms]

Other Ways to Lower Your Risk

As the flu shot can’t completely lower your risk against the flu, it’s good to take other measures to prevent catching any type of respiratory infection this time of year. Follow these tips to keep yourself safe:

— Wear a mask when in a crowded indoor environment like grocery stores or airports.

— Wash your hands with soap and water frequently.

— Avoid touching your eyes and mouth.

— Stay home if you’re sick to avoid spreading it to others.

— If you have a fever, wait 24 hours until you no longer have a fever before going back to work or school.

— Stay up-to-date with other important vaccines. Although other vaccines won’t prevent the flu, they’ll help you stay generally healthy. This fall, that includes a COVID booster and the RSV vaccine if you’re 75 and older or if you’re 60 and older with certain medical conditions, such as chronic heart or lung disease.

More from U.S. News

Best Foods to Eat for a Cold or Flu: Expert Advice

Seasonal Allergy Symptoms and How to Treat Them

Allergies or Cold: What’s the Difference?

What to Know About Flu Shots and When to Get One originally appeared on usnews.com