W.R. Berkley: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $365.6 million.…

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $365.6 million.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 91 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 93 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $3.4 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.41 billion, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.44 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WRB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WRB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.