Village Super Market: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Village Super Market Inc. (VLGEA) on Tuesday reported earnings of $15.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Springfield, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.04 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.14 per share.

The supermarket chain posted revenue of $578.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $50.5 million, or $3.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.24 billion.

