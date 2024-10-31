Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Annandale 42, John R. Lewis 7 Battlefield 42, Osbourn 3 Brunswick Academy 55, Kenston Forest 22 Central of…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Annandale 42, John R. Lewis 7

Battlefield 42, Osbourn 3

Brunswick Academy 55, Kenston Forest 22

Central of Lunenburg 27, Amelia County 7

Dinwiddie 56, Meadowbrook 0

Edison 27, Falls Church 24

Forest Park 43, Colgan 28

Gainesville 42, Freedom – South Riding 6

Gar-Field 40, Patriot 27

Hampton 35, Bethel 21

Henrico 19, Patrick Henry 14

Heritage 21, Kecoughtan 10

Heritage 42, Rock Ridge 20

Independence 23, Potomac Falls 6

John Champe 38, Broad Run 21

Life Christian 14, Hargrave Military 13

Lightridge 42, Riverside 7

Loudoun County 56, Park View-Sterling 7

Loudoun Valley 70, Dominion 7

Middlesex 32, K&Q Central 12

Mills Godwin 17, Deep Run 10

Stone Bridge 14, Briar Woods 12

Tuscarora 34, Woodgrove 7

Woodbridge 41, Potomac 20

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.