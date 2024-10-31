Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Annandale 42, John R. Lewis 7
Battlefield 42, Osbourn 3
Brunswick Academy 55, Kenston Forest 22
Central of Lunenburg 27, Amelia County 7
Dinwiddie 56, Meadowbrook 0
Edison 27, Falls Church 24
Forest Park 43, Colgan 28
Gainesville 42, Freedom – South Riding 6
Gar-Field 40, Patriot 27
Hampton 35, Bethel 21
Henrico 19, Patrick Henry 14
Heritage 21, Kecoughtan 10
Heritage 42, Rock Ridge 20
Independence 23, Potomac Falls 6
John Champe 38, Broad Run 21
Life Christian 14, Hargrave Military 13
Lightridge 42, Riverside 7
Loudoun County 56, Park View-Sterling 7
Loudoun Valley 70, Dominion 7
Middlesex 32, K&Q Central 12
Mills Godwin 17, Deep Run 10
Stone Bridge 14, Briar Woods 12
Tuscarora 34, Woodgrove 7
Woodbridge 41, Potomac 20
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
