This week: Consumer prices report, wholesale inflation data, consumer sentiment update

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week.

Measuring inflation

The Labor Department releases its consumer prices report for September on Thursday.

Economists predict inflation continued easing last month. The Federal Reserve started raising interest rates in 2022 to combat inflation. It’s goal has been to cool inflation back to 2%. It started cutting interest rates at its last meeting.

Consumer price index, annual percent change, not seasonally adjusted:

April: 3.4

May: 3.3

June: 3.0

July: 2.9

Aug.: 2.5

Sept. (est.): 2.3

Source: FactSet.

Wholesale prices update

The Labor Department on Friday releases its producer price data for September.

The index measures inflation at the wholesale level, before businesses pass costs on to consumers. It can serve as a potential guide to the direction of consumer prices.

Producer price index, annual percent change, not seasonally adjusted:

April: 2.3

May: 2.5

June: 2.7

July: 2.1

Aug.: 1.7

Sept.: (est.): 1.6

Source: FactSet.

Consumer sentiment

The University of Michigan delivers October’s first snapshot of U.S. consumer sentiment on Friday.

Analysts expect the consumer sentiment index slipped from September. The index measures how Americans are feeling about the economy and their personal finances. The index is closely watched because consumer spending accounts for about 70% of U.S. economic activity.

Consumer Sentiment Index, not seasonally adjusted, by month:

May 69.1

June 68.2

July 66.4

Aug. 67.9

Sept. 70.1

Oct. 69.0

Source: FactSet.

