S&T Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $32.6 million.

The Indiana, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 85 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The holding company for S&T Bank posted revenue of $143.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $96.4 million, missing Street forecasts.

