Selective Insurance: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BRANCHVILLE, N.J. (AP) — BRANCHVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $92.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Branchville, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.47. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were $1.40 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.69 per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $1.24 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

