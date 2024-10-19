Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Benedictine 62, Life Christian 0
Christchurch 40, Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 0
Denbigh 20, Kecoughtan 9
Green Run 43, Bayside 0
Maret, D.C. 12, Potomac School 7
Paul VI Catholic High School 21, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 12
Randolph-Macon Academy 49, Quantico 10
Rappahannock County 68, Massanutten Military 14
Saint James, Md. 37, Virginia Academy 34
Southampton Academy 42, Broadwater Academy 20
St. Michael 36, Flint Hill 18
Trinity Episcopal 14, St. Christopher’s 10
Westmoreland County 43, Lancaster 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
