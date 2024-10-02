RPM International: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — RPM International Inc. (RPM) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of…

MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — RPM International Inc. (RPM) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $227.7 million.

The Medina, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.77 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.84 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.76 per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $1.97 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.02 billion.

