Resources Connection: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Resources Connection Inc. (RGP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.7 million…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Resources Connection Inc. (RGP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The consulting company posted revenue of $136.9 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $137.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RGP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RGP

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.