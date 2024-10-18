P&G: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $3.96…

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $3.96 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of $1.61. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $1.93 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.90 per share.

The world’s largest consumer products maker posted revenue of $21.74 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.93 billion.

P&G expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.91 to $7.05 per share.

