CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 598½ 601 591½ 594¾ —4¼ Mar 621½ 623¼ 614¼ 617¼ —4½ May 631¾ 635¼ 625¾ 628¾ —4¾ Jul 638¾ 640¾ 632 634¼ —5¼ Sep 647¼ 650¼ 641½ 644 —4¾ Dec 659¾ 663 655 657¾ —4 Mar 669½ 670 664½ 665¼ —5 Est. sales 32,854. Fri.’s sales 123,829 Fri.’s open int 393,471, up 3,748 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 415 415¼ 410¼ 412¾ —3 Mar 432¼ 432¾ 427½ 429 —4 May 441 441¼ 435¾ 437 —4¾ Jul 446¼ 446¾ 440¾ 441¾ —5½ Sep 443½ 443¾ 438½ 439 —5 Dec 449¾ 450¼ 444½ 445¼ —4¾ Mar 459½ 459½ 455½ 455¾ —5 May 465½ 465¾ 464¼ 464¼ —2½ Jul 466½ 466¾ 466¼ 466¾ —3¾ Sep 453¾ 453¾ 453¾ 453¾ —4¼ Dec 456 456¼ 454 454 —3¼ Est. sales 168,497. Fri.’s sales 370,113 Fri.’s open int 1,505,776, up 4,587 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 380 384 370½ 374 —5¾ Mar 377¾ 378¾ 369½ 373¼ —4½ May 370½ 370½ 370½ 370½ —6 Est. sales 418. Fri.’s sales 591 Fri.’s open int 4,036, up 11 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1002 1008½ 998 1005¾ +¼ Jan 1017¼ 1024 1013¾ 1020¾ — ¼ Mar 1031 1037¼ 1028¼ 1034 —1 May 1046¼ 1051½ 1042¾ 1047½ —1¾ Jul 1058 1063 1054½ 1060 —1¼ Aug 1059 1063½ 1055½ 1059¾ —1¾ Sep 1049½ 1054 1047½ 1051 —2½ Nov 1054 1057¾ 1049¾ 1051¾ —4 Jan 1061¼ 1064¾ 1061¼ 1064¼ —2¾ Nov 1060 1064½ 1060 1064 +¾ Est. sales 155,945. Fri.’s sales 416,259 Fri.’s open int 910,505, up 17,476 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 43.15 43.24 42.51 42.68 —.65 Jan 43.23 43.29 42.58 42.73 —.64 Mar 43.39 43.43 42.75 42.90 —.61 May 43.57 43.62 43.00 43.08 —.63 Jul 43.69 43.80 43.19 43.27 —.62 Aug 43.57 43.64 43.08 43.14 —.61 Sep 43.27 43.33 42.90 42.92 —.62 Oct 42.83 42.90 42.77 42.88 —.36 Dec 43.07 43.08 42.56 42.61 —.60 Est. sales 48,801. Fri.’s sales 116,258 Fri.’s open int 517,351, up 2,070 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Dec 314.20 317.10 312.60 317.00 +1.90 Jan 313.80 316.30 312.50 316.20 +1.80 Mar 315.10 317.30 313.90 317.30 +1.70 May 317.80 319.60 316.70 319.20 +1.20 Jul 321.70 323.20 320.50 323.20 +1.60 Aug 322.10 323.80 321.30 323.50 +1.20 Sep 321.90 323.80 321.40 323.40 +1.10 Oct 321.60 323.20 320.90 322.90 +1.40 Dec 324.00 325.80 323.60 325.20 +1.10 Mar 325.00 326.50 325.00 326.50 +1.60 Est. sales 66,482. Fri.’s sales 176,790 Fri.’s open int 547,499, up 1,240

