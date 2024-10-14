CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|598½
|601
|591½
|594¾
|—4¼
|Mar
|621½
|623¼
|614¼
|617¼
|—4½
|May
|631¾
|635¼
|625¾
|628¾
|—4¾
|Jul
|638¾
|640¾
|632
|634¼
|—5¼
|Sep
|647¼
|650¼
|641½
|644
|—4¾
|Dec
|659¾
|663
|655
|657¾
|—4
|Mar
|669½
|670
|664½
|665¼
|—5
|Est. sales 32,854.
|Fri.’s sales 123,829
|Fri.’s open int 393,471,
|up 3,748
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|415
|415¼
|410¼
|412¾
|—3
|Mar
|432¼
|432¾
|427½
|429
|—4
|May
|441
|441¼
|435¾
|437
|—4¾
|Jul
|446¼
|446¾
|440¾
|441¾
|—5½
|Sep
|443½
|443¾
|438½
|439
|—5
|Dec
|449¾
|450¼
|444½
|445¼
|—4¾
|Mar
|459½
|459½
|455½
|455¾
|—5
|May
|465½
|465¾
|464¼
|464¼
|—2½
|Jul
|466½
|466¾
|466¼
|466¾
|—3¾
|Sep
|453¾
|453¾
|453¾
|453¾
|—4¼
|Dec
|456
|456¼
|454
|454
|—3¼
|Est. sales 168,497.
|Fri.’s sales 370,113
|Fri.’s open int 1,505,776,
|up 4,587
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|380
|384
|370½
|374
|—5¾
|Mar
|377¾
|378¾
|369½
|373¼
|—4½
|May
|370½
|370½
|370½
|370½
|—6
|Est. sales 418.
|Fri.’s sales 591
|Fri.’s open int 4,036,
|up 11
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1002
|1008½
|998
|1005¾
|+¼
|Jan
|1017¼
|1024
|1013¾
|1020¾
|—
|¼
|Mar
|1031
|1037¼
|1028¼
|1034
|—1
|May
|1046¼
|1051½
|1042¾
|1047½
|—1¾
|Jul
|1058
|1063
|1054½
|1060
|—1¼
|Aug
|1059
|1063½
|1055½
|1059¾
|—1¾
|Sep
|1049½
|1054
|1047½
|1051
|—2½
|Nov
|1054
|1057¾
|1049¾
|1051¾
|—4
|Jan
|1061¼
|1064¾
|1061¼
|1064¼
|—2¾
|Nov
|1060
|1064½
|1060
|1064
|+¾
|Est. sales 155,945.
|Fri.’s sales 416,259
|Fri.’s open int 910,505,
|up 17,476
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|43.15
|43.24
|42.51
|42.68
|—.65
|Jan
|43.23
|43.29
|42.58
|42.73
|—.64
|Mar
|43.39
|43.43
|42.75
|42.90
|—.61
|May
|43.57
|43.62
|43.00
|43.08
|—.63
|Jul
|43.69
|43.80
|43.19
|43.27
|—.62
|Aug
|43.57
|43.64
|43.08
|43.14
|—.61
|Sep
|43.27
|43.33
|42.90
|42.92
|—.62
|Oct
|42.83
|42.90
|42.77
|42.88
|—.36
|Dec
|43.07
|43.08
|42.56
|42.61
|—.60
|Est. sales 48,801.
|Fri.’s sales 116,258
|Fri.’s open int 517,351,
|up 2,070
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|314.20
|317.10
|312.60
|317.00
|+1.90
|Jan
|313.80
|316.30
|312.50
|316.20
|+1.80
|Mar
|315.10
|317.30
|313.90
|317.30
|+1.70
|May
|317.80
|319.60
|316.70
|319.20
|+1.20
|Jul
|321.70
|323.20
|320.50
|323.20
|+1.60
|Aug
|322.10
|323.80
|321.30
|323.50
|+1.20
|Sep
|321.90
|323.80
|321.40
|323.40
|+1.10
|Oct
|321.60
|323.20
|320.90
|322.90
|+1.40
|Dec
|324.00
|325.80
|323.60
|325.20
|+1.10
|Mar
|325.00
|326.50
|325.00
|326.50
|+1.60
|Est. sales 66,482.
|Fri.’s sales 176,790
|Fri.’s open int 547,499,
|up 1,240
