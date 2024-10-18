MetroCity: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DORAVILLE, Ga. (AP) — DORAVILLE, Ga. (AP) — MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (MCBS) on Friday reported net income of $16.7 million…

DORAVILLE, Ga. (AP) — DORAVILLE, Ga. (AP) — MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (MCBS) on Friday reported net income of $16.7 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Doraville, Georgia, said it had earnings of 65 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $60.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $36.9 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

