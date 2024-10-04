Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include…

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Oct. 7

KinderCare – Lake Oswego, Ore., 24 million shares, priced at $23-$27, managed by Goldman Morgan Stanley. Proposed NYSE symbol KLC. Business: Largest private provider of early childhood education and care services in the US.

Moove – São Paulo, Brazil, 25 million shares, priced at $14.50-$17.50, managed by JP Morgan BofA. Proposed NYSE symbol MOOV. Business: Produces and distributes lubricants for automotive, agricultural, and industrial uses.

Synergy CHC – Westbrook, Maine, 2 million shares, priced at $9-$11, managed by Roth Cap.. Proposed Nasdaq symbol SNYR. Business: Provides consumer health care, beauty, and lifestyle products.

Cuprina Holdings – Singapore, 3.8 million shares, priced at $4-$4.50, managed by Network 1. Proposed Nasdaq symbol CUPR. Business: Singapore-based provider of skincare and chronic wound care products.

Jupiter Neurosciences – Jupiter, Fla., 2.8 million shares, priced at $4-$5, managed by Dominari Securities Revere Sec.. Proposed Nasdaq symbol JUNS. Business: Phase 1 biotech developing an oral therapy for neuro-inflammation.

Diginex – Hong Kong, 2.3 million shares, priced at $4-$6, managed by Dominari Securities Revere Sec.. Proposed Nasdaq symbol DGNX. Business: Provides software that enables businesses to collect, analyze, and report ESG data.

FBS Global – Singapore, 2.3 million shares, priced at $4.50-$5, managed by WallachBeth. Proposed Nasdaq symbol FBGL. Business: Provides interior design and fit-out services in Singapore.

SAG Holdings – Singapore, 1 million shares, priced at $8, managed by Wilson-Davis Dominari Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol SAG. Business: Singaporean distributor of spare automotive and industrial parts.

PTL – Singapore, 1.3 million shares, priced at $4-$6, managed by Dominari Securities Revere Sec.. Proposed Nasdaq symbol PTLE. Business: Provides fueling logistic services to commercial ships in the Asia Pacific region.

Libera Gaming Operations – Tokyo, 1.3 million shares, priced at $4-$6, managed by Craft Capital Boustead. Proposed NYSE American symbol LBRJ. Business: Operates pachinko gaming halls in Japan.

Aduro Clean Technologies – London, 1.1 million shares, priced at $4.25-$5, managed by Craft Capital EF Hutton. Proposed NYSE American symbol ADUR. Business: Canadian developer of chemical recycling technologies.

