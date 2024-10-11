How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 10/11/2024

U.S. stocks closed at more all-time highs as JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and other big financial companies rallied following better-than-expected…

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% Friday, topping its all-time high set earlier this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1% and also notched a record. The Nasdaq composite lagged the market with a gain of 0.3% after a slide for Tesla kept it in check.

The electric vehicle maker tumbled following the unveiling of its long-awaited robotaxi. Treasury yields held relatively steady after the latest updates on inflation at the wholesale level and on sentiment among U.S. consumers.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 34.98 points, or 0.6%, to 5,815.03.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 409.74 points, or 1%, to 42,863.86.

The Nasdaq composite rose 60.89 points, or 0.3%, to 18,342.94.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 45.99 points, or 2.1%, to 2,234.41.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 63.96 points, or 1.1%.

The Dow is up 511.11 points, or 1.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 205.09 points, or 1.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 21.61 points, or 1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 1,045.20 points, or 21.9%.

The Dow is up 5,174.32 points, or 13.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,331.59 points, or 22.2%

The Russell 2000 is up 207.34 points, or 10.2%.

