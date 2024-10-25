Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; independent Dan Osborn, a Nebraska Senate candidate; entrepreneur Mark…

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; independent Dan Osborn, a Nebraska Senate candidate; entrepreneur Mark Cuban.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Ohio Sen. JD Vance, the Republican vice presidential nominee; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Vance; former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.; Adrian Fontes, Arizona’s secretary of state; Al Schmidt, Pennsylvania’s secretary of state.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Vance, Cheney; Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Pa.

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo.

