Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn lost 2.25 cents at $4.25 a bushel. Dec. wheat lost 13.5 cents at $5.90 a bushel. Dec. oats gained 8.25 cents at $3.88 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was off 7.25 cents at $10.38 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was up 0.55 cent at $1.87 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle gained 1.1 cents at $2.49 a pound. Dec. hogs was up 0.13 cent at $.76 a pound.

