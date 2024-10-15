Goldman: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $2.99 billion.

The New York-based company said it had earnings of $8.40 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.85 per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $31.52 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $12.7 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.63 billion.

