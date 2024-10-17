Elevance Health: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $1.02 billion. The…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $1.02 billion.

The Indianapolis-based company said it had profit of $4.36 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $8.37 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 17 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.70 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $45.11 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $44.72 billion, beating Street forecasts. Eighteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $43.26 billion.

Elevance Health expects full-year earnings to be $33 per share.

