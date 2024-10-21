CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|572¾
|584¼
|570¾
|572¼
|—
|½
|Mar
|592¾
|603¼
|591¼
|592¼
|—
|¼
|May
|603
|613½
|602
|603
|—
|½
|Jul
|608¾
|618½
|607¾
|609½
|+¼
|Sep
|618¼
|627¾
|617¾
|619
|+¼
|Dec
|632
|640¼
|631
|632½
|+¼
|Mar
|640¾
|648
|640¾
|641½
|+½
|May
|642¼
|+½
|Jul
|635
|635
|630¾
|630¾
|+1
|Sep
|637¾
|+½
|Dec
|649
|+½
|Mar
|658¾
|+½
|May
|637
|+½
|Jul
|599½
|+½
|Est. sales 115,432.
|Fri.’s sales 137,414
|Fri.’s open int 405,720,
|up 10,798
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|403¾
|411¾
|403
|409½
|+4¾
|Mar
|418
|425¼
|417½
|423¼
|+4¼
|May
|425¾
|432¾
|425¼
|430½
|+4
|Jul
|430½
|436¾
|430
|434¾
|+3½
|Sep
|428¼
|432¾
|428
|430½
|+2
|Dec
|435¼
|439½
|434¾
|437¼
|+2
|Mar
|446
|450
|445¼
|448
|+2
|May
|452¼
|456
|452
|454
|+1¾
|Jul
|456¼
|459¾
|456¼
|457¾
|+1¾
|Sep
|445½
|+¼
|Dec
|446
|447¾
|446
|446¼
|Jul
|463
|Dec
|446
|446
|444¾
|444¾
|+¼
|Est. sales 394,310.
|Fri.’s sales 339,200
|Fri.’s open int 1,597,410
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|382½
|389
|376¼
|379½
|—3
|Mar
|381
|383¾
|375¾
|376¾
|—2¼
|May
|375¼
|376½
|375
|376½
|—
|½
|Jul
|376¾
|—
|½
|Sep
|372½
|—
|½
|Dec
|374¾
|—
|½
|Mar
|373¾
|—
|½
|May
|379¾
|—
|½
|Jul
|368½
|—
|½
|Sep
|384¼
|—
|½
|Est. sales 424.
|Fri.’s sales 251
|Fri.’s open int 4,091
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|970
|983¾
|969
|981
|+11
|Jan
|982½
|993¼
|981¾
|989¾
|+7
|Mar
|996¼
|1005½
|995
|1002
|+5¾
|May
|1010¾
|1019¾
|1010
|1016
|+5
|Jul
|1023½
|1031½
|1021¾
|1028¼
|+5¼
|Aug
|1023¾
|1032¾
|1023
|1029½
|+5½
|Sep
|1020½
|1025¼
|1018
|1022¼
|+5½
|Nov
|1019
|1028
|1018¼
|1025½
|+5½
|Jan
|1035¾
|1039¾
|1033¼
|1037½
|+5½
|Mar
|1042¼
|1042¼
|1041½
|1041½
|+5¼
|May
|1049
|1049
|1047
|1048¼
|+5
|Jul
|1056¾
|+5
|Aug
|1052¾
|+4¾
|Sep
|1040¾
|+3¾
|Nov
|1039
|1043¾
|1039
|1043¼
|+4¼
|Jul
|1063¼
|+4¼
|Nov
|1045
|+2½
|Est. sales 381,725.
|Fri.’s sales 486,381
|Fri.’s open int 954,558
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|41.82
|42.55
|41.68
|42.39
|+.57
|Jan
|41.67
|42.39
|41.51
|42.23
|+.56
|Mar
|41.68
|42.50
|41.64
|42.35
|+.55
|May
|42.00
|42.67
|41.85
|42.54
|+.53
|Jul
|42.10
|42.78
|42.00
|42.67
|+.51
|Aug
|41.88
|42.55
|41.77
|42.47
|+.51
|Sep
|41.63
|42.25
|41.63
|42.20
|+.55
|Oct
|41.32
|41.87
|41.32
|41.85
|+.58
|Dec
|41.21
|41.77
|41.05
|41.76
|+.58
|Jan
|41.67
|41.74
|41.65
|41.74
|+.57
|Mar
|41.73
|+.56
|May
|41.80
|+.56
|Jul
|41.86
|+.56
|Aug
|41.73
|+.56
|Sep
|41.68
|+.56
|Oct
|41.55
|+.56
|Dec
|41.42
|+.56
|Jul
|41.31
|+.56
|Oct
|41.30
|+.56
|Dec
|41.04
|+.56
|Est. sales 123,489.
|Fri.’s sales 141,083
|Fri.’s open int 515,028
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|315.60
|319.60
|315.40
|318.30
|+2.70
|Jan
|313.30
|316.60
|312.90
|315.00
|+1.70
|Mar
|313.60
|316.10
|313.30
|314.70
|+1.10
|May
|315.90
|317.90
|315.40
|316.60
|+.70
|Jul
|319.30
|321.00
|318.60
|319.50
|+.40
|Aug
|319.80
|321.30
|319.20
|319.90
|+.30
|Sep
|320.70
|321.00
|318.90
|319.60
|+.20
|Oct
|319.80
|320.20
|318.00
|318.80
|Dec
|322.10
|322.90
|320.50
|321.30
|—.10
|Jan
|321.90
|322.30
|321.30
|321.90
|—.10
|Mar
|321.40
|321.70
|321.40
|321.70
|—.20
|May
|322.40
|—.20
|Jul
|324.30
|—.30
|Aug
|323.90
|—.30
|Sep
|321.70
|—.30
|Oct
|318.80
|—.30
|Dec
|320.50
|—.30
|Jul
|329.90
|—.30
|Oct
|329.90
|—.30
|Dec
|333.40
|—.30
|Est. sales 102,224.
|Fri.’s sales 162,679
|Fri.’s open int 573,701
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.