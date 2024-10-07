CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 590¼ 595¼ 584 592½ +2¾ Mar 613½ 618½ 607½ 616½ +3¾ May 626¼ 631¾ 620½ 629¾ +3¾ Jul 632¾ 638¾ 627½ 637¼ +4½ Sep 642½ 649 637½ 647¾ +5¼ Dec 655 662¾ 651½ 662 +5 Mar 662¾ 672¼ 661 671½ +5¼ May 672½ +5¾ Jul 655 656¾ 653 656¾ +3½ Sep 665½ +3½ Dec 676¾ +3½ Mar 686½ +3½ May 664¾ +3½ Jul 627½ +3½ Est. sales 93,570. Fri.’s sales 125,497 Fri.’s open int 385,624, up 2,292 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 424 427 421¼ 426 +1¼ Mar 441 443¾ 438½ 442¾ +1 May 450 452½ 447½ 451½ +1 Jul 455 457½ 452½ 456¾ +1½ Sep 447¾ 450¾ 445¾ 450¼ +2 Dec 452¾ 455¾ 451¼ 455½ +1¾ Mar 463¼ 466 462¾ 466 +1¾ May 468¾ 471¾ 468¾ 471¾ +1¾ Jul 472¼ 475¼ 472¼ 475 +1½ Sep 459¾ +1¾ Dec 455¼ 459¼ 455¼ 459¼ +1¾ Jul 476 +1¾ Dec 454 +1¼ Est. sales 257,210. Fri.’s sales 261,860 Fri.’s open int 1,484,962 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 387 397½ 385 395¾ +7½ Mar 385¾ 392 385¾ 391¼ +6½ May 386 +3 Jul 389½ +3 Sep 385¼ +3 Dec 387½ +3 Mar 386½ +3 May 392½ +3 Jul 381¼ +3 Sep 397 +3 Est. sales 390. Fri.’s sales 607 Fri.’s open int 4,067 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1033½ 1039 1026½ 1034 —3¾ Jan 1052 1056¾ 1045 1052½ —3½ Mar 1065 1071¾ 1060½ 1067¾ —3½ May 1081½ 1086 1074¾ 1082½ —3 Jul 1091¼ 1096¼ 1085 1093 —2½ Aug 1090 1094¾ 1083½ 1092½ —1½ Sep 1074 1083 1072 1080¾ — ¾ Nov 1077¼ 1083 1071¼ 1080¾ Jan 1087 1093 1083 1092 +½ Mar 1090 1093½ 1085 1093½ +1½ May 1097¼ +1¾ Jul 1100 1103¼ 1100 1103¼ +1½ Aug 1097½ +1 Sep 1084 +¾ Nov 1076 1083½ 1076 1083½ +1 Jul 1098¾ +1 Nov 1070 +1 Est. sales 282,631. Fri.’s sales 243,636 Fri.’s open int 893,232, up 12,501 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Oct 44.56 +.52 Dec 43.91 44.81 43.17 44.57 +.60 Jan 43.97 44.83 43.21 44.63 +.64 Mar 44.05 44.97 43.38 44.79 +.64 May 44.30 45.18 43.66 45.01 +.62 Jul 44.45 45.32 43.84 45.20 +.61 Aug 44.11 45.11 43.72 45.06 +.60 Sep 44.11 44.92 43.69 44.90 +.61 Oct 43.70 44.66 43.70 44.66 +.63 Dec 43.75 44.64 43.27 44.64 +.65 Jan 44.67 +.66 Mar 43.88 44.66 43.88 44.66 +.65 May 44.73 +.65 Jul 44.78 +.65 Aug 44.65 +.65 Sep 44.67 +.65 Oct 44.54 +.65 Dec 44.41 +.65 Jul 44.30 +.65 Oct 44.29 +.65 Dec 44.03 +.65 Est. sales 128,284. Fri.’s sales 164,580 Fri.’s open int 532,509, up 761 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Oct 330.00 330.00 324.60 324.80 —5.70 Dec 329.50 329.50 323.00 324.00 —6.50 Jan 327.60 328.00 322.30 323.30 —5.30 Mar 328.00 328.40 323.30 324.10 —4.70 May 329.10 329.40 324.80 325.50 —4.30 Jul 331.90 332.10 327.70 328.40 —3.90 Aug 332.10 332.10 327.90 328.60 —3.70 Sep 331.30 331.70 327.40 328.20 —3.30 Oct 328.20 330.70 326.20 327.00 —3.00 Dec 331.50 332.80 328.20 329.00 —3.00 Jan 329.70 —2.90 Mar 329.30 —2.80 May 329.80 —2.80 Jul 331.50 —2.80 Aug 331.10 —2.80 Sep 328.90 —2.80 Oct 326.00 —2.80 Dec 328.10 —2.90 Jul 337.90 —2.90 Oct 337.90 —2.90 Dec 341.40 —2.90 Est. sales 172,005. Fri.’s sales 162,490 Fri.’s open int 555,981, up 1,667

