CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|614¼
|617¼
|601¼
|603½
|—11¾
|Mar
|636
|639
|624¼
|626½
|—10¾
|May
|647¾
|650¾
|636¾
|639
|—10
|Jul
|653
|656¼
|642¾
|645¼
|—9½
|Sep
|662
|665
|652¾
|654½
|—9
|Dec
|673½
|677¾
|665¾
|667¾
|—8½
|Mar
|681½
|684¼
|674
|676¼
|—7¾
|May
|676¼
|—7
|Jul
|689¾
|689¾
|655¼
|661¾
|—4½
|Sep
|670½
|—5
|Dec
|681¾
|—5
|Mar
|691½
|—5
|May
|669¾
|—5
|Jul
|632½
|—2½
|Est. sales 129,627.
|Wed.’s sales 200,817
|Wed.’s open int 382,988,
|up 4,052
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|431½
|433¼
|427½
|428¼
|—4¼
|Mar
|448¾
|450½
|445
|446
|—4
|May
|457¾
|459¼
|454
|455
|—3¾
|Jul
|462¾
|464¼
|459½
|460
|—3¾
|Sep
|453½
|454¾
|451½
|452¼
|—2¼
|Dec
|457¾
|458¾
|455¾
|456¾
|—1½
|Mar
|469
|469
|466½
|467½
|—1¼
|May
|474¼
|474½
|473¼
|473¼
|—1¼
|Jul
|477¾
|477¾
|476½
|476¾
|—1
|Sep
|461
|461
|460¾
|460¾
|+¼
|Dec
|460¼
|461½
|459½
|460¼
|—
|¼
|Jul
|477
|—
|¼
|Dec
|454¾
|+½
|Est. sales 274,293.
|Wed.’s sales 9,226
|Wed.’s open int 1,498,938,
|up 14,764
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|390
|392½
|378¼
|383¾
|—6
|Mar
|387¼
|387¼
|378
|380¾
|—6½
|May
|378
|—7½
|Jul
|381½
|—7½
|Sep
|377¼
|—7½
|Dec
|379½
|—7½
|Mar
|378½
|—7½
|May
|384½
|—7½
|Jul
|373¼
|—7½
|Sep
|389
|—7½
|Est. sales 552.
|Wed.’s sales 467
|Wed.’s open int 3,977
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1053¾
|1056¼
|1041¾
|1046
|—10
|Jan
|1070¾
|1074½
|1060¼
|1064½
|—9¾
|Mar
|1086½
|1089¼
|1075¼
|1079¾
|—9
|May
|1100
|1102½
|1089¼
|1093½
|—8¾
|Jul
|1110
|1112½
|1099¼
|1103½
|—9
|Aug
|1107¾
|1110½
|1098¼
|1102
|—9
|Sep
|1095½
|1096½
|1085
|1089
|—8½
|Nov
|1092½
|1096¼
|1083½
|1088
|—8¼
|Jan
|1097½
|1106½
|1094½
|1099
|—8
|Mar
|1100½
|1106¾
|1099¾
|1099¾
|—8
|May
|1109¼
|1110¼
|1102
|1103¼
|—8¼
|Jul
|1114½
|1116½
|1109½
|1109½
|—8
|Aug
|1104¼
|—7½
|Sep
|1090½
|—5¾
|Nov
|1089½
|1093½
|1088
|1089½
|—6½
|Jul
|1104¾
|—6½
|Nov
|1084½
|1084½
|1076
|1076
|—6½
|Est. sales 204,709.
|Wed.’s sales 292,807
|Wed.’s open int 871,525,
|up 6,150
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Oct
|44.69
|+.97
|Dec
|43.73
|44.99
|43.30
|44.53
|+.89
|Jan
|43.63
|44.91
|43.23
|44.48
|+.91
|Mar
|43.75
|44.97
|43.34
|44.59
|+.91
|May
|43.92
|45.14
|43.56
|44.78
|+.87
|Jul
|44.15
|45.28
|43.73
|44.95
|+.85
|Aug
|44.00
|45.11
|43.59
|44.82
|+.85
|Sep
|43.77
|44.89
|43.55
|44.62
|+.84
|Oct
|43.56
|44.46
|43.36
|44.34
|+.85
|Dec
|43.35
|44.51
|43.17
|44.31
|+.86
|Jan
|44.00
|44.34
|44.00
|44.34
|+.86
|Mar
|44.29
|44.36
|44.29
|44.36
|+.86
|May
|44.43
|+.86
|Jul
|44.48
|+.86
|Aug
|44.35
|+.86
|Sep
|44.37
|+.86
|Oct
|44.24
|+.86
|Dec
|44.11
|+.86
|Jul
|44.00
|+.86
|Oct
|43.99
|+.86
|Dec
|43.73
|+.86
|Est. sales 148,601.
|Wed.’s sales 164,319
|Wed.’s open int 529,048,
|up 1,314
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Oct
|341.00
|341.00
|332.50
|332.80
|—8.60
|Dec
|340.00
|341.30
|331.70
|332.50
|—7.90
|Jan
|338.10
|340.00
|330.50
|331.10
|—8.50
|Mar
|339.10
|339.60
|330.60
|331.10
|—8.50
|May
|338.20
|339.70
|331.40
|332.00
|—7.90
|Jul
|340.10
|341.70
|333.60
|334.20
|—7.50
|Aug
|339.90
|341.00
|333.10
|333.60
|—7.40
|Sep
|338.60
|339.80
|331.80
|332.40
|—7.10
|Oct
|336.80
|336.80
|330.00
|330.60
|—7.00
|Dec
|338.80
|338.90
|331.90
|332.40
|—7.10
|Jan
|332.30
|332.90
|332.30
|332.90
|—7.10
|Mar
|332.70
|—7.10
|May
|333.30
|—7.20
|Jul
|335.00
|—7.30
|Aug
|334.60
|—7.30
|Sep
|332.40
|—7.40
|Oct
|329.50
|—7.50
|Dec
|331.70
|—7.40
|Jul
|341.50
|—7.40
|Oct
|341.50
|—7.40
|Dec
|345.00
|—7.40
|Est. sales 176,127.
|Wed.’s sales 270,915
|Wed.’s open int 556,481,
|up 7,046
