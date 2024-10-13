Chase Sapphire Preferred Offering Highest Sign-Up Bonus Since 2021

If you’ve been on the fence about applying for a Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, Chase is upping the ante by…

If you’ve been on the fence about applying for a Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, Chase is upping the ante by offering its most valuable sign-up bonus and travel credit in years. It’s actually a one-two punch — the opportunity to earn 60,000 bonus points and up to $300 in Chase Travel statement credits.

All totaled, the value of the new cardholder offers can be as much as $1,050. If the card’s $95 annual fee is why you’ve been hesitant, consider that if you take full advantage of the sign-up bonus offer, it covers your annual fee for 11 years.

All the Details

To earn the 60,000 bonus points, new cardholders must spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Those bonus points can then be redeemed in a number of ways — but if you redeem through Chase Travel, you’ll get a 25% value boost on those points, making them worth $750.

In addition, when you make purchases through Chase Travel in the first year, you’ll get statement credits for up to the first $300 you spend. Together, the two bonuses equal $1,050.

One detail to note: If you’ve received a Sapphire credit card bonus in the last 48 months, you will not be eligible for this offer.

Past Sign-Up Bonus

While the 60,000 bonus points offer has been around for a while, the $300 travel credit is a new addition — essentially boosting the card’s first-year value. For anyone booking a trip in the next 12 months, it makes sense to choose this mid-tier travel rewards card for its moderate annual fee and top-notch bonus.

What’s more, when you book through Chase Travel, you’ll get a $50 Annual Chase Travel Hotel Credit and earn five points per dollar spent.

Alternative Cards to Consider

If you’re looking for credit cards that have different travel partners or bonus rewards categories that better fit your spending, here are a couple of alternative cards to consider.

The Citi Strata Premier? Card

For the same annual fee of $95 per year, the Citi Strata Premier? Card also has an impressive (though not as valuable) sign-up bonus. The offer is 70,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 in the first three months from account opening, redeemable for $700 in gift cards or travel rewards on thankyou.com. (See Rates & Fees)

However, you might prefer the card’s bonus categories. You’ll earn 10 points per dollar spent on hotels, car rentals and attractions booked through CitiTravel.com; three points per dollar spent on air travel and other hotel purchases, and at restaurants, supermarkets, gas and EV charging stations.

Citi’s 1:1 travel transfer partners include popular airlines like JetBlue and Virgin Atlantic. The card also offers an annual $100 statement credit off a single hotel stay of $500 or more booked through CitiTravel.com.

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

Another mid-tier travel rewards card with a $95 annual fee is the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card. It offers 75,000 bonus miles after you spend $4,000 within the first three months. The card’s bonus categories are simple: 2 miles for every dollar spent, or 5 miles for every dollar spent on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel. You can transfer your miles 1:1 with more than 15 transfer partners. (See Rates & Fees)

