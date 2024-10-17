Capstone Green: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VAN NUYS, Calif. (AP) — VAN NUYS, Calif. (AP) — Capstone Green Energy Corporation (CGRNQ) on Thursday reported a loss…

VAN NUYS, Calif. (AP) — VAN NUYS, Calif. (AP) — Capstone Green Energy Corporation (CGRNQ) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Van Nuys, California-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share.

The maker of turbine systems for energy generation posted revenue of $15.6 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit 21 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.63.

