Applying for Large-Dollar Scholarships? Here’s What to Know

One way to reduce the total cost of college and avoid taking out student loans is by applying for scholarships.

Awards range in size. National or larger college scholarships, for instance, can result in tens of thousands of dollars of additional financial aid. Some even cover the full cost of tuition.

However, these scholarships tend to be more competitive and difficult to win due to their larger applicant pool, experts say.

Here’s what to know about applying for large-dollar scholarships and how to stand out with your application.

Should You Apply for Large-Dollar Scholarships?

High-dollar awards can lead to more money for families to help lower college expenses. “The more you can apply to, the better your chances,” says Gregg Cohen, founder and president of Campus Bound, a college consulting company. “But I would be smart about which ones you choose to apply to.”

Since there is a lower chance of winning larger awards, experts suggest first starting local, such as through places of worship, community organizations or a parent’s employer.

“Once you’ve exhausted those (local options), there are a number of search engines out there,” says Cohen, who is also co-founder of College Affordable, a nonprofit that aims to reduce the cost of college for families. “You can search by scholarship size or cause and that will help you refine your search.”

Some scholarship sites are Scholarships.com, FastWeb, Niche and the U.S. News Scholarship Finder.

The largest scholarships are often given out by colleges, Cohen says, so find ones where you may be a strong candidate due to your grades, test scores or extracurricular activities, among other factors.

When narrowing down your list, don’t rule out private colleges because of the sticker price. Many offer generous institutional aid packages, says Ashley Browning, vice president for enrollment management at Hollins University in Virginia.

“I often find families shocked when we’re talking about finances because they kind of came in with this idea that it was going to be so expensive,” she says. “And then just because of the way we’re able to support students with scholarship and need-based aid, it’s just a very different picture from what they thought it would be. So I think doing your research, doing the net price calculator, being smart about the schools on your list and having a conversation about family budget early is a good recipe for setting a student up for success.”

How to Stand Out in a Scholarship Application

Applications for big-dollar scholarships often take longer to complete — which sometimes deters others from applying, some experts say — as they may require more steps, such as writing an essay.

Students should submit original work and not rely on artificial intelligence, says Jennifer Finetti, director of student advocacy at ScholarshipOwl, a scholarship matching service.

Make sure that “what you submit fully responds to the requirements of the scholarship,” Finetti says. “You want to be creative and passionate and come across as emotionally connected to what you’re submitting. And you want to apply for scholarships that have requirements that really fit you.”

For example, strong writers should be sure to apply to essay scholarships.

Make sure you give yourself enough time to workshop ideas, and ask a trusted individual — like a teacher or counselor — to do a second read, Browning says.

“I always advise students to write it with enough time so that you can sleep on it for a couple of nights,” she says. Don’t look at the essay during that time, she recommends, “then go back to it and think, ‘OK, do I really feel like that’s my best representation?'”

Scholarship applications may also ask students to submit their resume, certain financial information or recommendation letters.

To get strong letters of recommendation, “you have to cultivate and maintain positive relationships with your teachers, counselors and supervisors,” Finetti says. “The better your relationship, the more time and effort the recommender is going to put into the letter on your behalf.”

She advises students to work hard in classes, participate in discussions, meet with teachers during office hours to get to know each other, and volunteer for projects at work.

When requesting a recommendation letter, students should give at least one month’s notice, Finetti adds, and provide the recommender with a written description of the scholarship and the student’s resume.

Scholarship Search Process

Students should start looking for scholarships in their junior year of high school. Once senior year rolls around, experts recommend applying to two or three scholarships a week.

“They’re not always going to be able to achieve that because students, of course, are busy,” Finetti says. “Especially if you’re a high school senior, you’re applying to college at the same time. But if they have that as a target, they’re going to hit that more often than if they have no target.”

The scholarship search shouldn’t end after graduating high school, she adds. Students should apply every year until they complete their college degree.

“I know that sounds like a lot and it is a lot,” Finetti says. “But especially if you are applying for essay scholarships, what a lot of students discover is once they have written just a small number of essays, they can leverage those essays over and over again for other scholarships that have similar essay prompts, which is a really great strategy and I encourage them to do that.”

However, it’s important to tweak the essay to match each prompt and word count, she notes.

To stay organized, Browning encourages students to create an email account that is only for their scholarship or college search. “That way they have one mailbox to go to that’s kind of about college life and it doesn’t get mixed in with all the other promotional materials that we get,” she says.

You can also make spreadsheets of all scholarships you apply for and their deadlines.

“Keep track of the ones that you are finding interesting and are in the process of applying to,” Cohen says. “There are thousands of scholarships out there, so you need to keep abreast of the deadlines and the requirements of each of the ones that you’re interested in. Then prioritize those ones that you think you’re a better match for.”

