Ally Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $357 million.

On a per-share basis, the Detroit-based company said it had profit of $1.06. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 95 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The auto finance company and bank posted revenue of $2.1 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.06 billion.

Ally Financial shares have risen roughly 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 41% in the last 12 months.

