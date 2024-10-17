Live Radio
ABB: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 17, 2024, 5:04 AM

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — ABB Ltd. (ABBNY) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $947 million.

On a per-share basis, the Zurich-based company said it had net income of 51 cents.

The industrial automation company posted revenue of $8.15 billion in the period.

ABB shares have climbed 28% since the beginning of the year.

