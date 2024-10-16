A Guide to Calling in Sick

Calling in sick can induce anxiety for workers who wonder when to call, what to say and how to say…

Calling in sick can induce anxiety for workers who wonder when to call, what to say and how to say it. They may question whether they are truly sick enough to take the day off or worry that missing work will reflect poorly on them.

“First, there is a worry about the work they are going to miss,” says Christy Pruitt-Haynes, distinguished faculty member at the NeuroLeadership Institute, a human resources consulting firm. “Second, there’s a bit of the unknown. You don’t know how your manager is going to respond.”

Nearly 9 in 10 employees worked through an illness during the previous 12 months, according to a 2023 Bamboo HR survey of 1,500 full-time office workers. That may be because 64% of workers say they feel negative emotions such as anxiety, guilt or fear when requesting a sick day, the survey found.

If the thought of taking a day off has you feeling stressed, keep reading to learn how to call in sick to work and what to say. This guide will cover:

— When should you call out sick?

— What should you say when calling in sick?

— What are good excuses for missing work?

— Can you call in sick if you’re a remote worker?

— How should you call in sick? Can you text in sick?

— What is your boss allowed to ask?

— Can you get fired for calling in sick?

— Can your boss force you to go home if you’re sick?

When Should You Call Out Sick?

Ideally, you would check to see whether your company has a sick policy prior to falling ill. However, in the absence of that, a good rule of thumb is to stay home if you think you are contagious, says Amanda Augustine, a career expert with resume writing service TopResume by Career.io.

“An employer would not want to have you spread your germs,” she says.

Vomiting is another clear sign that you should stay home. It may also be best to call in if you have a migraine headache, extreme fatigue, chills, muscle aches or diarrhea. If you aren’t sure whether your illness warrants a sick day, Keck Medicine of USC offers these guidelines:

— Fever. A fever is defined as a temperature of 100.4, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those with flu-like symptoms are advised to stay home until their fever has been gone for at least one day.

— Cold symptoms without a fever. If you have a scratchy throat, runny nose and cough but no fever, you may want to stay home for the first two to three days of symptoms since that is when you may be most contagious.

— Headache combined with other symptoms. A strong headache along with a runny nose, sneezing or fever could indicate the flu. Again, you may want to stay home for the first two to three days of symptoms when you may be most contagious.

— Green or yellow nasal discharge. This could indicate a sinus infection that requires rest and treatment.

— Severe cough. A hacking cough along with pain in your chest or trouble breathing could mean you have bronchitis or pneumonia. Keck Medicine of USC advises a visit to the doctor in this case.

Mental health can be as important as physical health, but it may be less clear when to call in for a mental health day. Calling in may be appropriate if you feel too overwhelmed or anxious to complete your work duties.

What Should You Say When Calling in Sick?

Calling in sick doesn’t need to be a drawn-out affair. Some workers may want to dance around the issue by saying they will try to make it in later if they feel better, knowing the chances of that are unlikely. It’s better to simply say you won’t be in and leave it at that.

It is good form to explain why you won’t be coming in, but you don’t necessarily have to share any specifics of your illness. Providing lengthy explanations as to why you can’t come to work might give the impression you are exaggerating or lying.

Still, “You don’t want to leave your employer in the dark,” says Jacqueline Whitmore, author of “Business Class: Etiquette Essentials for Success at Work” and a business etiquette expert. “If you know how long you’re going to be out, let them know.”

Depending on your employer and your relationship with your supervisor, you may want to keep things vague or offer more details. Here’s an example of what you could say if you want to share as little as possible.

“This is John. I am not feeling well and need to take a sick day. I hope to be back tomorrow but will keep you updated if that changes.”

If you are worried about a sick day reflecting poorly on your work ethic, you could say something like this:

“Hi, this is Lucy. I woke up today with a fever and cough and don’t want to get anyone else sick. I think it’s best if I stay home today, but I will check in on email/Slack/Basecamp if anyone needs me.”

For illnesses that may require more time off, be sure to indicate that when calling in.

“Good morning. This is Marcus. I am sorry about the short notice, but I am not feeling well today. Another family member just had the same symptoms, and they were unable to work for four days so I may not be able to come in until later in the week.”

Should your workplace require a doctor’s note, mention that you have reached out to your physician’s office and ask if the note should be brought when you return to the office or sent in earlier.

What Are Good Excuses for Missing Work?

An illness that leaves you unable to complete your job duties is the most acceptable reason to miss work. Mental health days and caring for sick family members can also be appropriate reasons to call in sick at some workplaces, but they may be frowned upon at others.

Calling in for a minor illness such as a slight headache or runny nose might not be in your best interest. Some managers could consider it akin to faking an illness to stay home or avoid work, and taking days off unnecessarily could exhaust your employer’s goodwill and put your job in jeopardy.

“If you do call in sick, make sure you stay off social media,” Whitmore advises. Telling your employer that you don’t feel well and then posting photos from the beach could be grounds for termination in some workplaces.

Can You Call in Sick if You’re a Remote Worker?

For those working remotely, the decision to call in sick may not be as clear.

“People have a tendency to be sick and work from home, but that actually can extend the illness,” Pruitt-Haynes says.

While some people may be powering through an illness to work, Augustine says employees shouldn’t feel obligated to do so. “Just because you work remotely does not mean you should forfeit the use of your sick days when you need them,” she says. “If you’re sick, you’re sick.”

It makes sense to skip work if you don’t think you’ll be productive. There is little benefit for you or your boss if you aren’t able to concentrate or get work done.

How Should You Call in Sick? Can You Text in Sick?

While we refer to the practice as calling in sick, sending a text, email or direct message through your company’s messaging platform is perfectly acceptable in many work environments.

“When it comes to the best mode of communication for delivering such a message, consider your relationship with your boss,” Augustine says. If you normally text with your employer, texting in sick would be acceptable. However, if communication is normally done via the phone, sending a text might not be appropriate. Also, asking someone else in the office to pass along your message typically isn’t appropriate.

No matter how you inform your employer, make sure you are providing as much notice as possible. If you don’t contact your employer until after you are supposed to be at work, some companies might record that as a “no call, no show,” which can negatively affect your work record, Pruitt-Haynes says. She recommends calling in as soon as possible and following up with an email to create a paper trail of your communication.

What Your Boss Is Allowed to Ask

Your boss’s natural reaction may be to ask what is wrong, but you are not obligated to provide details of your illness. Many times, employers ask partly out of concern for your well-being and partly to gauge how long they will need to cover your shifts or workload. To address the latter concern, let your employer know when you expect to return, if possible.

“Organizations do have the option of asking for a doctor’s note,” Pruitt-Haynes says. For instance, some businesses use a three-day rule and request verification from a doctor after three days of absence.

If you need to take an extended medical leave, you may need to fill out paperwork to qualify for the job protections under the Family and Medical Leave Act, more commonly known as FMLA. However, even in these situations, medical information should be kept confidential by your company’s human resources department and does not need to be disclosed to a supervisor or co-workers.

Can You Get Fired for Calling in Sick?

Workers who belong to a union may have some added protections, but for most people, the answer depends on state laws.

“If you’re working in a state with at-will employees, they can fire you for anything that’s not illegal,” Augustine says. That means that unless you qualify for legal protections under FMLA or the Americans with Disabilities Act, there is nothing stopping an employer from firing you for calling in sick.

Employers may not be inclined to fire an otherwise good worker who calls in sick occasionally, but if they feel as though you are faking illnesses, they may not be so understanding. “I definitely wouldn’t make a habit of calling in (sick),” Whitmore says.

Can Your Boss Force You to Go Home if You’re Sick?

Yes. If your boss thinks you are ill, he or she can send you home. In this case, you may have been better off calling in sick.

If you need to call in sick, don’t be afraid to do so. Just be mindful of giving your boss as much notice as possible and follow company policies regarding documentation.

