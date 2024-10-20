20 More Affordable Schools for International Students

Schools with the lowest costs for international students With the cost of obtaining a visa and airplane tickets, in addition…

Schools with the lowest costs for international students

With the cost of obtaining a visa and airplane tickets, in addition to tuition and other expenses, studying at a four-year college in the United States can be expensive for international students. But those on a tight budget shouldn’t be discouraged — there are many lower-cost schools to explore. Among the 632 ranked colleges that enrolled at least 25 international students, 20 have annual total costs at or below $27,520, according to U.S. News data. These costs, as low as $19,788, do not account for financial aid awarded and include tuition and fees, room and board, books and transportation. Here are the 20 U.S. schools — about one-third are in the Dakotas — with the lowest reported total cost of attendance for international students in 2024-2025. Schools that did not report total costs for international students were excluded.

Lake Superior State University (MI)

Location: Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan

U.S. News rank: 13, Regional Colleges (Midwest)

Total cost, 2024-25: $27,511

Total undergraduates, fall 2023: 1,391

International undergraduates, fall 2023: 92

International student 6-year graduation rate: 85%

Learn more about Lake Superior State University.

University of New Orleans (LA)

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

U.S. News rank: 392-434, National Universities

Total cost, 2024-25: $27,462

Total undergraduates, fall 2023: 4,479

International undergraduates, fall 2023: 114

International student 6-year graduation rate: 81%

Learn more about the University of New Orleans.

Alabama State University

Location: Montgomery, Alabama

U.S. News rank: 392-434, National Universities

Total cost, 2024-25: $27,286

Total undergraduates, fall 2023: 3,322

International undergraduates, fall 2023: 68

International student 6-year graduation rate: 71%

Learn more about Alabama State University.

University of the Virgin Islands

Location: St. Thomas, Virgin Islands

U.S. News rank: 88 (tie), Regional Universities (South)

Total cost, 2024-25: $26,864

Total undergraduates, fall 2023: 1,431

International undergraduates, fall 2023: 88

International student 6-year graduation rate: Data not provided

Learn more about the University of the Virgin Islands.

Dakota State University (SD)

Location: Madison, South Dakota

U.S. News rank: 91 (tie), Regional Universities (Midwest)

Total cost, 2024-25: $26,143

Total undergraduates, fall 2023: 1,970

International undergraduates, fall 2023: 64

International student 6-year graduation rate: 67%

Learn more about Dakota State University.

South Dakota State University

Location: Brookings, South Dakota

U.S. News rank: 266 (tie), National Universities

Total cost, 2024-25: $25,910

Total undergraduates, fall 2023: 8,805

International undergraduates, fall 2023: 300

International student 6-year graduation rate: Data not provided.

Learn more about South Dakota State University.

University of Wisconsin–Superior

Location: Superior, Wisconsin

U.S. News rank: 124 (tie), Regional Universities (Midwest)

Total cost, 2024-25: $25,604

Total undergraduates, fall 2023: 1,894

International undergraduates, fall 2023: 181

International student 6-year graduation rate: 52%

Learn more about the University of Wisconsin–Superior.

University of Maine–Fort Kent

Location: Fort Kent, Maine

U.S. News rank: 28 (tie), Regional Colleges (North)

Total cost, 2024-25: $25,405

Total undergraduates, fall 2023: 638

International undergraduates, fall 2023: 70

International student 6-year graduation rate: 25%

Learn more about the University of Maine–Fort Kent.

University of South Dakota

Location: Vermillion, South Dakota

U.S. News rank: 273 (tie), National Universities

Total cost, 2024-25: $25,206

Total undergraduates, fall 2023: 5,239

International undergraduates, fall 2023: 191

International student 6-year graduation rate: Data not provided

Learn more about the University of South Dakota.

Nicholls State University (LA)

Location: Thibodaux, Louisiana

U.S. News rank: 72, Regional Universities (South)

Total cost, 2024-25: $24,704

Total undergraduates, fall 2023: 4,787

International undergraduates, fall 2023:99

International student 6-year graduation rate: Data not provided

Learn more about Nicholls State University.

Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania

Location: Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania

U.S. News rank: 44 (tie), Regional Universities (North)

Total cost, 2024-25: $24,634

Total undergraduates, fall 2023: 6,735

International undergraduates, fall 2023: 196

International student 6-year graduation rate: 43%

Learn more about Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania.

Voorhees University (SC)

Location: Denmark, South Carolina

U.S. News rank: 68 (tie), Regional Colleges (South)

Total cost, 2024-25: $24,476

Total undergraduates, fall 2023: 460

International undergraduates, fall 2023: 32

International student 6-year graduation rate: Data not provided

Learn more about Voorhees University.

Northern State University (SD)

Location: Aberdeen, South Dakota

U.S. News rank: 82 (tie), Regional Universities (Midwest)

Total cost, 2024-25: $24,347

Total undergraduates, fall 2023: 1,239

International undergraduates, fall 2023: 26

International student 6-year graduation rate: 44%

Learn more about Northern State University.

Washburn University (KS)

Location: Topeka, Kansas

U.S. News rank: 82 (tie), Regional Universities (Midwest)

Total cost, 2024-25: $23,205

Total undergraduates, fall 2023: 4,093

International undergraduates, fall 2023: 197

International student 6-year graduation rate: 70%

Learn more about Washburn University.

Dickinson State University (ND)

Location: Dickinson, North Dakota

U.S. News rank: 46 (tie), Regional Colleges (Midwest)

Total cost, 2024-25: $22,252

Total undergraduates, fall 2023: 1,108

International undergraduates, fall 2023: 36

International student 6-year graduation rate: 38%

Learn more about Dickinson State University.

Western Carolina University (NC)

Location: Cullowhee, North Carolina

U.S. News rank: 231 (tie), National Universities

Total cost, 2024-25: $22,042

Total undergraduates, fall 2023: 9,867

International undergraduates, fall 2023: 148

International student 6-year graduation rate: 50%

Learn more about Western Carolina University.

La Roche University (PA)

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

U.S. News rank: 129 (tie), Regional Universities (North)

Total cost, 2024-25: $21,818

Total undergraduates, fall 2023: 788

International undergraduates, fall 2023: 32

International student 6-year graduation rate: 36%

Learn more about La Roche University.

Delta State University (MS)

Location: Cleveland, Mississippi

U.S. News rank: 51 (tie), Regional Universities (South)

Total cost, 2024-25: $20,336

Total undergraduates, fall 2023: 1,613

International undergraduates, fall 2023: 73

International student 6-year graduation rate: 69%

Learn more about Delta State University.

Fayetteville State University (NC)

Location: Fayetteville, North Carolina

U.S. News rank: 62 (tie), Regional Universities (South)

Total cost, 2024-25: $19,857

Total undergraduates, fall 2023: 5,493

International undergraduates, fall 2023: 52

International student 6-year graduation rate: Data not provided

Learn more about Fayetteville State University.

Minot State University (ND)

Location: Minot, North Dakota

U.S. News rank: 118 (tie), Regional Universities (Midwest)

Total cost, 2024-25: $19,788

Total undergraduates, fall 2023: 2,072

International undergraduates, fall 2023: 218

International student 6-year graduation rate: Data not provided

Learn more about Minot State University.

Find the school for you.

Get more information about how to choose a college and check out the complete Best Colleges rankings to find the school that’s best for you. For more advice and information on selecting a college, connect with U.S. News Education on X/Twitter and Facebook.

U.S. schools with the lowest international student costs

— Minot State University (ND): $19,788

— Fayetteville State University (NC): $19,857

— Delta State University (MS): $20,336

— La Roche University (PA): $21,818

— Western Carolina University (NC): $22,042

— Dickinson State University (ND): $22,252

— Washburn University (KS): $23,205

— Northern State University (SD): $24,347

— Voorhees University (SC): $24,476

— Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania: $24,634

— Nicholls State University (LA): $24,704

— University of South Dakota: $25,206

— University of Maine–Fort Kent: $25,405

— University of Wisconsin–Superior: $25,604

— South Dakota State University: $25,910

— Dakota State University (SD): $26,143

— University of the Virgin Islands: $26,864

— Alabama State University: $27,286

— University of New Orleans (LA): $27,462

— Lake Superior State University (MI): $27,511

More from U.S. News

Why International Students May Want to Consider Greek Life

3 Biggest Reasons to Choose to Study in the U.S.

First-Year Tips for International Students at U.S. Colleges

20 More Affordable Schools for International Students originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 10/29/24: The data above reflects information U.S. News received as of Aug. 26, 2024.