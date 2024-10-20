20 More Affordable Schools for International Students

Schools with the lowest costs for international students
With the cost of obtaining a visa and airplane tickets, in addition to tuition and other expenses, studying at a four-year college in the United States can be expensive for international students. But those on a tight budget shouldn’t be discouraged — there are many lower-cost schools to explore. Among the 632 ranked colleges that enrolled at least 25 international students, 20 have annual total costs at or below $27,520, according to U.S. News data. These costs, as low as $19,788, do not account for financial aid awarded and include tuition and fees, room and board, books and transportation. Here are the 20 U.S. schools — about one-third are in the Dakotas — with the lowest reported total cost of attendance for international students in 2024-2025. Schools that did not report total costs for international students were excluded.
Lake Superior State University (MI)
Location: Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan
U.S. News rank: 13, Regional Colleges (Midwest)
Total cost, 2024-25: $27,511
Total undergraduates, fall 2023: 1,391
International undergraduates, fall 2023: 92
International student 6-year graduation rate: 85%
Learn more about Lake Superior State University.
University of New Orleans (LA)
Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
U.S. News rank: 392-434, National Universities
Total cost, 2024-25: $27,462
Total undergraduates, fall 2023: 4,479
International undergraduates, fall 2023: 114
International student 6-year graduation rate: 81%
Learn more about the University of New Orleans.
Alabama State University
Location: Montgomery, Alabama
U.S. News rank: 392-434, National Universities
Total cost, 2024-25: $27,286
Total undergraduates, fall 2023: 3,322
International undergraduates, fall 2023: 68
International student 6-year graduation rate: 71%
Learn more about Alabama State University.
University of the Virgin Islands
Location: St. Thomas, Virgin Islands
U.S. News rank: 88 (tie), Regional Universities (South)
Total cost, 2024-25: $26,864
Total undergraduates, fall 2023: 1,431
International undergraduates, fall 2023: 88
International student 6-year graduation rate: Data not provided
Learn more about the University of the Virgin Islands.
Dakota State University (SD)
Location: Madison, South Dakota
U.S. News rank: 91 (tie), Regional Universities (Midwest)
Total cost, 2024-25: $26,143
Total undergraduates, fall 2023: 1,970
International undergraduates, fall 2023: 64
International student 6-year graduation rate: 67%
Learn more about Dakota State University.
South Dakota State University
Location: Brookings, South Dakota
U.S. News rank: 266 (tie), National Universities
Total cost, 2024-25: $25,910
Total undergraduates, fall 2023: 8,805
International undergraduates, fall 2023: 300
International student 6-year graduation rate: Data not provided.
Learn more about South Dakota State University.
University of Wisconsin–Superior
Location: Superior, Wisconsin
U.S. News rank: 124 (tie), Regional Universities (Midwest)
Total cost, 2024-25: $25,604
Total undergraduates, fall 2023: 1,894
International undergraduates, fall 2023: 181
International student 6-year graduation rate: 52%
Learn more about the University of Wisconsin–Superior.
University of Maine–Fort Kent
Location: Fort Kent, Maine
U.S. News rank: 28 (tie), Regional Colleges (North)
Total cost, 2024-25: $25,405
Total undergraduates, fall 2023: 638
International undergraduates, fall 2023: 70
International student 6-year graduation rate: 25%
Learn more about the University of Maine–Fort Kent.
University of South Dakota
Location: Vermillion, South Dakota
U.S. News rank: 273 (tie), National Universities
Total cost, 2024-25: $25,206
Total undergraduates, fall 2023: 5,239
International undergraduates, fall 2023: 191
International student 6-year graduation rate: Data not provided
Learn more about the University of South Dakota.
Nicholls State University (LA)
Location: Thibodaux, Louisiana
U.S. News rank: 72, Regional Universities (South)
Total cost, 2024-25: $24,704
Total undergraduates, fall 2023: 4,787
International undergraduates, fall 2023:99
International student 6-year graduation rate: Data not provided
Learn more about Nicholls State University.
Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania
Location: Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania
U.S. News rank: 44 (tie), Regional Universities (North)
Total cost, 2024-25: $24,634
Total undergraduates, fall 2023: 6,735
International undergraduates, fall 2023: 196
International student 6-year graduation rate: 43%
Learn more about Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania.
Voorhees University (SC)
Location: Denmark, South Carolina
U.S. News rank: 68 (tie), Regional Colleges (South)
Total cost, 2024-25: $24,476
Total undergraduates, fall 2023: 460
International undergraduates, fall 2023: 32
International student 6-year graduation rate: Data not provided
Learn more about Voorhees University.
Northern State University (SD)
Location: Aberdeen, South Dakota
U.S. News rank: 82 (tie), Regional Universities (Midwest)
Total cost, 2024-25: $24,347
Total undergraduates, fall 2023: 1,239
International undergraduates, fall 2023: 26
International student 6-year graduation rate: 44%
Learn more about Northern State University.
Washburn University (KS)
Location: Topeka, Kansas
U.S. News rank: 82 (tie), Regional Universities (Midwest)
Total cost, 2024-25: $23,205
Total undergraduates, fall 2023: 4,093
International undergraduates, fall 2023: 197
International student 6-year graduation rate: 70%
Learn more about Washburn University.
Dickinson State University (ND)
Location: Dickinson, North Dakota
U.S. News rank: 46 (tie), Regional Colleges (Midwest)
Total cost, 2024-25: $22,252
Total undergraduates, fall 2023: 1,108
International undergraduates, fall 2023: 36
International student 6-year graduation rate: 38%
Learn more about Dickinson State University.
Western Carolina University (NC)
Location: Cullowhee, North Carolina
U.S. News rank: 231 (tie), National Universities
Total cost, 2024-25: $22,042
Total undergraduates, fall 2023: 9,867
International undergraduates, fall 2023: 148
International student 6-year graduation rate: 50%
Learn more about Western Carolina University.
La Roche University (PA)
Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
U.S. News rank: 129 (tie), Regional Universities (North)
Total cost, 2024-25: $21,818
Total undergraduates, fall 2023: 788
International undergraduates, fall 2023: 32
International student 6-year graduation rate: 36%
Learn more about La Roche University.
Delta State University (MS)
Location: Cleveland, Mississippi
U.S. News rank: 51 (tie), Regional Universities (South)
Total cost, 2024-25: $20,336
Total undergraduates, fall 2023: 1,613
International undergraduates, fall 2023: 73
International student 6-year graduation rate: 69%
Learn more about Delta State University.
Fayetteville State University (NC)
Location: Fayetteville, North Carolina
U.S. News rank: 62 (tie), Regional Universities (South)
Total cost, 2024-25: $19,857
Total undergraduates, fall 2023: 5,493
International undergraduates, fall 2023: 52
International student 6-year graduation rate: Data not provided
Learn more about Fayetteville State University.
Minot State University (ND)
Location: Minot, North Dakota
U.S. News rank: 118 (tie), Regional Universities (Midwest)
Total cost, 2024-25: $19,788
Total undergraduates, fall 2023: 2,072
International undergraduates, fall 2023: 218
International student 6-year graduation rate: Data not provided
Learn more about Minot State University.
Find the school for you.
Get more information about how to choose a college and check out the complete Best Colleges rankings to find the school that’s best for you. For more advice and information on selecting a college, connect with U.S. News Education on X/Twitter and Facebook.
U.S. schools with the lowest international student costs
— Minot State University (ND): $19,788
— Fayetteville State University (NC): $19,857
— Delta State University (MS): $20,336
— La Roche University (PA): $21,818
— Western Carolina University (NC): $22,042
— Dickinson State University (ND): $22,252
— Washburn University (KS): $23,205
— Northern State University (SD): $24,347
— Voorhees University (SC): $24,476
— Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania: $24,634
— Nicholls State University (LA): $24,704
— University of South Dakota: $25,206
— University of Maine–Fort Kent: $25,405
— University of Wisconsin–Superior: $25,604
— South Dakota State University: $25,910
— Dakota State University (SD): $26,143
— University of the Virgin Islands: $26,864
— Alabama State University: $27,286
— University of New Orleans (LA): $27,462
— Lake Superior State University (MI): $27,511
More from U.S. News
Why International Students May Want to Consider Greek Life
3 Biggest Reasons to Choose to Study in the U.S.
First-Year Tips for International Students at U.S. Colleges
20 More Affordable Schools for International Students originally appeared on usnews.com
Update 10/29/24: The data above reflects information U.S. News received as of Aug. 26, 2024.