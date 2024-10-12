12 Ways to Describe Weaknesses in a Job Interview

It’s not easy admitting your flaws, especially in front of potential employers. However, most hiring managers aren’t looking for perfect…

It’s not easy admitting your flaws, especially in front of potential employers. However, most hiring managers aren’t looking for perfect candidates. When they ask you to describe your weaknesses, they want to see how self-aware you are and how you handle adversity. So don’t dodge the question or respond with a weakness that is actually a strength like “I work too hard” or “I care too much.”

It turns out that the best weaknesses for a job interview are coachable and confessable — but not critical to the position. Here are some examples of weaknesses to consider using in your next job interview along with tips for navigating this tricky question.

[35 Common Job Interview Questions and How to Answer Them]

How to Answer ‘What Are Your Weaknesses?’ for a Job Interview

Communicating your weaknesses in a way that demonstrates your ability to learn and evolve can make you a stronger candidate. Here’s how to cast your weaknesses in a positive light.

Identify the Weakness

Interviewees should identify their weaknesses by phrasing the start of their response like this: “At times, I catch myself (describe weakness).” That’s according to Joseph Liu, host of the “Career Relaunch” podcast.

Doing so “demonstrates you’re self-aware enough to notice when you’re engaged in this behavior,” he says. “It also subtly suggests that in most cases, this weakness is more the exception to the rule rather than a persistent issue.”

Explain the Negative Impact of the Weakness

Next, Liu suggests that you illustrate the downside of this weakness to demonstrate your self-awareness, maturity and confidence. Explicitly explaining the negative impact of your weakness also shows the interviewer that you’re fully aware of what you need to improve.

Here is how you can word your response, according to Liu: “When my emails are too wordy, the important takeaways can sometimes get lost, which can result in confusion or unnecessary back and forth required to clarify my points.”

Keep Your Answer Short

A mistake some interviewees make when describing their personal weaknesses is spending too much time talking about the weaknesses. Start with a clear statement of your weakness, but avoid dwelling on it. Instead, quickly pivot to the tools and strategies you use to tackle that weakness.

Share Proactive Steps You’re Taking to Address the Weakness

After identifying and sharing the negative impact of your weakness, discuss the steps you’re taking to address them. If your weakness is overly wordy emails, for example, Liu says you could word your response like this: “One step I’m taking to address this weakness is to use the ‘bottom line up front’ principle, where I cover key points at the very start and avoid drowning the recipient in too much unnecessary detail. I’ve also mentioned this to my former manager as something I’m working on so they can help keep me accountable.”

Connect Your Answer to the Role

Tie your improvement efforts back to the job you’re applying for and explain how addressing this weakness makes you a stronger candidate. Let’s say your weakness is public speaking, and you’re applying for a sales representative position. You could mention how you recognized this challenge and took steps to improve by enrolling in a public speaking course and volunteering to lead team presentations. You could then describe how this experience can help you excel in a sales role.

Relate to Company Values

Connect your personal growth to the values or mission of the company. For example, if the company is focused on innovation, you could say, “As I address my weakness and develop my public speaking skills, I’m excited about how I can bring fresh ideas to team meetings and participate in discussions that align with your mission of pushing boundaries.

[What Not to Say in an Interview — Even If It’s True]

12 Examples of Weakness for an Interview

Answering “What is your biggest weakness” can be tricky. You shouldn’t claim to have zero weaknesses, as that could come off as evasive and unrealistic. But you also shouldn’t overshare, as that could hurt your chances of securing the job. To help you navigate this often-dreaded question, consider using some of these examples of weaknesses if they apply to you.

1. Too Focused on Details

Example answer: “I often catch myself getting too absorbed in the minute details of a project and losing sight of the bigger picture. However, I’ve been working to improve my ability to prioritize tasks relevant to a project’s goal and not sweat the small stuff.”

2. Trouble Saying No

Example answer: “I sometimes struggle with saying no to extra assignments, which often leads to overcommitment and burnout. To address this, I’m making a conscious effort to communicate my boundaries and prioritize my work-life balance.”

3. Being Too Honest

Example answer: “As someone who values honesty and transparency, I sometimes struggle with tactfully delivering difficult feedback. However, I’m working to develop my communication skills and learning to balance honesty with empathy.”

4. Not Communicating Enough With Co-Workers

Example answer: “At times, I catch myself being too independent in my work and failing to communicate with my colleagues. To address this weakness, I’m making an effort to initiate more regular check-ins with people on my team.”

5. Not Delegating Assignments

Example answer: “Because I take so much pride in my work and enjoy having control over my projects, I sometimes struggle with delegating tasks to others. But recently, I’ve learned to trust my co-workers and recognize the benefits of collaboration.”

6. Struggling With Imposter Syndrome

Example answer: “As a fresh college grad, I struggle with imposter syndrome and often doubt my abilities despite my qualifications. I’m actively working on building my confidence by acknowledging my achievements and seeking support from mentors.”

7. Tendency to Micromanage

Example answer: “In my previous roles as a content marketing manager, I realized that I sometimes micromanage projects because I want everything to be perfect. Now that I better understand the impact of micromanagement, I’m working on trusting my team more and allowing them the autonomy to take ownership of their tasks.”

8. Fear of Public Speaking

Example answer: “I often feel anxious about speaking in front of groups. I’m working on overcoming this challenge by volunteering for speaking opportunities, joining Toastmasters events and practicing in low-pressure settings.”

9. Being Overly Idealistic

Example answer: “I sometimes have an overly idealistic view of projects, which can lead me to feel disappointed when things don’t go as planned. I’m working on setting more realistic expectations, breaking down goals into smaller milestones and being flexible in my approach.”

10. Trouble Asking for Help

Example answer: “Because I’m used to being independent, it’s been difficult for me to ask for help when I need it. However, I’ve come to understand that reaching out when necessary can prevent delays and keep projects on track. Now I’m working on being more open about asking for support when I need it.”

11. Difficulty Accepting Constructive Criticism

Example answer: “I used to find it difficult to accept constructive criticism without feeling defensive. I’m now focusing on viewing feedback as an opportunity for growth.”

12. Tendency to Stay in a Comfort Zone

Example answer: “I can get comfortable with routines, which limits my creativity and keeps me stuck in my comfort zone. I’m challenging myself to step outside of it by exploring new approaches to my work and collaborating with colleagues from different departments to gain fresh perspectives.”

[READ: 7 Things Interviewers Notice First]

What Do the Best Answers to the Weakness Question Have in Common?

Here are some guidelines commonly referenced in career coaching for formulating a strong response to the weakness question. Examples of weaknesses should be:

— Credible

— Coachable

— Correctable

— Confessable

— Not critical

Credible

If a weakness is not believable, no matter how detailed your answer is, the interviewer will likely see right through it. For example, claiming that working too hard is your greatest weakness may raise a red flag for hiring managers. Tou should “focus on a legitimate weakness and discuss how you’re working to improve upon it. For instance, if you’re applying for a customer service role, a more believable weakness could be that you have trouble not taking customer complaints personally,” says Matthew Warzel, certified professional resume writer and certified internet recruiter.

Correctable

A correctable weakness is one that has not been fixed yet but could be addressed in the future. Continuing with the previous example about being unable to take customer complaints personally, Warzel says you could mention that while you struggle with handling customer complaints, you actively seek feedback from colleagues and supervisors and have enrolled in conflict resolution courses to enhance your skills. After all, every employer appreciates candidates who are receptive to feedback and show a commitment to self-improvement.

Coachable

You can demonstrate the coachability of your weaknesses by discussing one you have already overcome. For example, you might say: “I used to be too quick to write and submit my news copy. Then, my first editor encouraged me to sit on a draft overnight for at least a few hours and revisit the text with fresh eyes. I found my writing improved markedly as a result of this tip.” By highlighting a coachable weakness, you demonstrate your willingness to grow and accept guidance.

Confessable

Confessable weaknesses are those you could share with a stranger without discomfort. Sharing that you can’t function without your anxiety medication or that you feel lonely without a romantic partner may not be the best idea since this personal information could hinder your chances of landing the job.

A question about your weaknesses in a job interview is not an invitation to air out your dirty laundry. Don’t take the “Tell me about your weakness” question too literally, and always maintain professionalism.

Not Critical

Lastly, ensure the weakness you share is not central to the job description. For example, if you’re applying for a content writing role but tell the hiring manager you’re not a strong writer, you most likely won’t move forward to the next round of interviews. However, acknowledging that you sometimes focus too much on details when editing your final drafts shows that you care about the quality of your work while demonstrating your self-awareness.

More from U.S. News

How to Prepare for a Job Interview

How to Answer ‘Tell Me About Yourself’ in a Job Interview

7 Things Interviewers Notice First

12 Ways to Describe Weaknesses in a Job Interview originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 10/18/24: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.