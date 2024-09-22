Why Law School Location Matters

From small practices near rural courthouses to global firms in major cities, America is awash with lawyers. Law schools, however,…

From small practices near rural courthouses to global firms in major cities, America is awash with lawyers. Law schools, however, are unevenly distributed: Half the states have only one or two, and Alaska has none.

When choosing where to apply, it’s important for aspiring lawyers to consider where a law school is located. Think about factors, like where you want to practice and what kind of work you want to do, as well as the most conducive environment for you during three tough years.

Should You Attend Law School Where You Plan to Practice?

Law graduates are not bound to stay in state. Unless you attend an unaccredited law school, nothing is stopping you from leaving town after graduation and building your legal career thousands of miles away.

However, if you don’t graduate from a top-ranked law school, it can be hard to get clerkships and job openings in a different part of the country from where you study.

Many ‘Goldilocks’ law schools, which offer a high-quality education without being dishearteningly selective, primarily serve their home region.

At lower-ranked law schools, classes may be geared to the rules and subjects tested on the state bar exam, as well.

And at any law school, legal clinics, internships and local alumni networks can give you a home court advantage in the competition for nearby jobs.

Should You Choose a Law School in a Major City?

Global hubs like New York, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., can be a double-edged sword for aspiring lawyers.

On the one hand, they have some of the world’s largest markets for legal services. In addition to local demand for everyday legal issues, like traffic violations and property transactions, these cities feature a range of private law firms and legal departments at major corporations. These positions may offer enviable starting salaries, plus the chance to work on cutting-edge issues and billion-dollar deals.

On the other hand, these major cities have many local law schools. Their job markets are highly competitive, even for local law school graduates.

Many fast-growing cities in the Sunbelt and the Pacific Northwest offer urban amenities and hot job markets with a lower cost of living and fewer local graduates to compete with.

What to Look for in a Smaller Legal Market?

Many legal markets are dominated by specific industries. For example, Houston and Dallas are obvious draws for energy law while San Francisco and Seattle are technology hubs.

To get a foothold in one of these industries, consider an overlooked secondary city. For example, Charlotte, North Carolina, is a hub of finance, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania has a vibrant technology sector and Oklahoma City is an energy powerhouse. A solid start in one of these cities can provide more industry experience than an unrelated law job in a more competitive market.

Lawyers are always in demand in state capitals, as well, like Sacramento, California or Raleigh, North Carolina. If you’re interested in working in politics and policy, this can be a great training ground.

If you’re flexible on location, consider attending law school in a state with few law schools relative to its population. Nevada, with a fast-growing population of more than 3 million people, has only one law school. New Jersey, with more than 9 million people, has only two, one of which has two campuses. Overshadowed by their larger neighbors, these states have attractive legal markets of their own.

Looking Beyond Job Markets

Law school is a hard three years. Entry-level law jobs can feel even tougher. Whether you are in your 20’s or an older applicant, there is no point in spending years in a place you resent.

This may mean choosing a law school located in an area where you feel comfortable over one with a better rank or more prestigious name.

Some of the happiest lawyers have built careers in livable places off the beaten path. Whether you love the beach or the slopes, bagel shops or taquerias, city life or open space, you can find a wide range of law schools in any environment.

Smaller, more affordable markets also make it easier to pursue public interest work.

If you’re unsure about a school’s location, plan a visit to tour campus and check out the local neighborhood. In the long run, it’s best to be in a setting where you can thrive.

Update 09/23/24: This article was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.