Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

September 27, 2024, 4:06 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2735 1.2735
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 217.50 214.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.6794 2.7032
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.8978 2.9155
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.2250 2.2250
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.00 15.90
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 82.16 82.63
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1447 1.1374
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 267.75 267.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.7600 3.7400
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1125 4.2000
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 346.90 346.90
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.0800 9.9700
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.6950 8.6650

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4325 0.4325

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.4280 4.5810

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6670 0.6652

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.150 82.150

