NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2735
|1.2735
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|217.50
|214.50
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|2.6794
|2.7032
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|2.8978
|2.9155
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|2.2250
|2.2250
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|16.00
|15.90
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|82.16
|82.63
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.1447
|1.1374
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|267.75
|267.75
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|3.7600
|3.7400
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.1125
|4.2000
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|346.90
|346.90
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|10.0800
|9.9700
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.6950
|8.6650
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4325
|0.4325
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.4280
|4.5810
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6670
|0.6652
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|82.150
|82.150
