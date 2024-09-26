NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2735 1.2735 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2735 1.2735 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 219.00 217.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.6447 2.6794 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.8587 2.8978 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.2250 2.2250 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.75 16.00 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 81.97 82.16 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2820 1.1447 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 267.75 267.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.7300 3.7600 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0500 4.1125 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 346.90 346.90 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.9200 10.0800 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.3925 8.6950

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4325 0.4325

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.4295 4.4280

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6759 0.6670

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.150 82.150

