Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2729 1.2729 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 227.75 224.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.6162 2.6776 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.8228 2.8840 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.9050 2.9050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.95 15.75 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 82.13 82.68 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2690 1.2233 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 270.75 270.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.7400 3.7400 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0125 4.0525 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 342.20 342.20 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.5200 9.6400 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.5100 8.7900

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4183 0.4183

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.2135 4.2380

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6566 0.6477

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.700 79.700

