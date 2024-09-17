NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2729 1.2729 Cheddar…

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2729 1.2729 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 227.50 230.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.5247 2.6278 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.7363 2.8372 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 4.0550 2.9050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.60 16.20 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 82.42 82.20 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2577 1.2491 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 268.75 268.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.7300 3.7300 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.2700 4.1325 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 342.20 342.20 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.5800 9.5400 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.6050 8.4975

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4183 0.4183

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.1750 4.2130

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6498 0.6725

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.700 79.700

