NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2729 1.2729 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2729
|1.2729
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|227.50
|230.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|2.5247
|2.6278
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|2.7363
|2.8372
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|4.0550
|2.9050
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|16.60
|16.20
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|82.42
|82.20
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.2577
|1.2491
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|268.75
|268.75
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|3.7300
|3.7300
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.2700
|4.1325
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|342.20
|342.20
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|9.5800
|9.5400
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.6050
|8.4975
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4183
|0.4183
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.1750
|4.2130
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6498
|0.6725
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|79.700
|79.700
Copyright
© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.