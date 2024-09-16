NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2515 1.2729 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2515
|1.2729
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|228.00
|227.50
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|2.5020
|2.5247
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|2.7200
|2.7363
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|4.0550
|4.0550
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|16.25
|16.60
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|82.76
|82.42
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.3071
|1.2577
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|268.75
|268.75
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|3.6600
|3.7300
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.2550
|4.2700
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|346.05
|342.20
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|9.6200
|9.5800
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.5175
|8.6050
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4319
|0.4183
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.1330
|4.1750
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6555
|0.6498
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|79.700
|79.700
