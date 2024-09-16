NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2515 1.2729 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2515 1.2729 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 228.00 227.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.5020 2.5247 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.7200 2.7363 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 4.0550 4.0550 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.25 16.60 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 82.76 82.42 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.3071 1.2577 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 268.75 268.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.6600 3.7300 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.2550 4.2700 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 346.05 342.20 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.6200 9.5800 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.5175 8.6050

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4319 0.4183

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.1330 4.1750

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6555 0.6498

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.700 79.700

