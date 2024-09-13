NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2515 1.2515 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2515 1.2515 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 231.50 228.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.5057 2.5020 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.7241 2.7200 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 4.0550 4.0550 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.25 16.25 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 83.17 82.76 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2797 1.3071 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 268.75 268.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.6500 3.6600 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1800 4.2550 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 346.05 346.05 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.5400 9.6200 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.4150 8.5175

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4319 0.4319

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.0830 4.1330

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6481 0.6555

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.700 79.700

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.