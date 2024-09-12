Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

September 12, 2024, 4:04 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2515 1.2515
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 230.50 231.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.4638 2.5057
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.6931 2.7241
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 4.0550 4.0550
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.15 16.25
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 83.39 83.17
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.3165 1.2797
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 268.75 268.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.6500 3.6500
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1750 4.1800
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 346.05 346.05
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.5100 9.5400
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.4250 8.4150

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4319 0.4319

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.0405 4.0830

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6358 0.6481

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.700 79.700

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Latest News
