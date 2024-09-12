NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2515 1.2515 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2515 1.2515 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 230.50 231.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.4638 2.5057 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.6931 2.7241 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 4.0550 4.0550 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.15 16.25 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 83.39 83.17 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.3165 1.2797 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 268.75 268.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.6500 3.6500 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1750 4.1800 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 346.05 346.05 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.5100 9.5400 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.4250 8.4150

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4319 0.4319

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.0405 4.0830

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6358 0.6481

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.700 79.700

