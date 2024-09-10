NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2515 1.2515 Cheddar…

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2515 1.2515 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 227.00 227.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.4793 2.4158 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.6906 2.6239 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 4.3550 4.0550 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.85 15.75 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 83.43 83.08 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2736 1.2498 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.6700 3.6800 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9725 4.1150 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 346.05 346.05 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.6100 9.7400 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.8625 8.3175

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4319 0.4319

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.0145 4.0845

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6262 0.6304

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 77.300 79.700

