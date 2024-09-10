Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

September 10, 2024, 4:12 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2515 1.2515
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 227.00 227.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.4793 2.4158
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.6906 2.6239
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 4.3550 4.0550
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.85 15.75
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 83.43 83.08
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2736 1.2498
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.6700 3.6800
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9725 4.1150
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 346.05 346.05
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.6100 9.7400
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.8625 8.3175

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4319 0.4319

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.0145 4.0845

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6262 0.6304

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 77.300 79.700

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

