Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

September 9, 2024, 4:06 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2291 1.2515
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 223.00 227.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.4103 2.4793
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.6669 2.6906
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 4.3550 4.3550
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.30 15.85
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 83.49 83.43
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2775 1.2736
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.7100 3.6700
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0375 3.9725
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 336.60 346.05
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.7700 9.6100
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.5575 7.8625

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4389 0.4319

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.0775 4.0145

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6499 0.6262

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 77.300 77.300

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Latest News
