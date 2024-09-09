NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2291 1.2515 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2291 1.2515 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 223.00 227.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.4103 2.4793 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.6669 2.6906 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 4.3550 4.3550 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.30 15.85 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 83.49 83.43 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2775 1.2736 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.7100 3.6700 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0375 3.9725 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 336.60 346.05 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.7700 9.6100 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.5575 7.8625

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4389 0.4319

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.0775 4.0145

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6499 0.6262

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 77.300 77.300

