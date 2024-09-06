Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

September 6, 2024, 4:02 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2291 1.2291
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 223.00 223.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.3913 2.4103
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.6448 2.6669
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 4.3550 4.3550
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.25 16.30
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 82.46 83.49
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2751 1.2775
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.6500 3.7100
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0200 4.0375
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 336.60 336.60
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.7800 9.7700
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.5350 8.5575

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4389 0.4389

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.0195 4.0775

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6539 0.6499

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 77.300 77.300

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

