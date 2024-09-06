NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2291 1.2291 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2291 1.2291 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 223.00 223.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.3913 2.4103 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.6448 2.6669 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 4.3550 4.3550 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.25 16.30 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 82.46 83.49 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2751 1.2775 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.6500 3.7100 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0200 4.0375 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 336.60 336.60 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.7800 9.7700 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.5350 8.5575

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4389 0.4389

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.0195 4.0775

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6539 0.6499

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 77.300 77.300

