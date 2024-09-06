NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2291 1.2291 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2291
|1.2291
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|223.00
|223.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|2.3913
|2.4103
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|2.6448
|2.6669
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|4.3550
|4.3550
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|16.25
|16.30
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|82.46
|83.49
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.2751
|1.2775
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|n.a.
|n.a.
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|3.6500
|3.7100
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.0200
|4.0375
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|336.60
|336.60
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|9.7800
|9.7700
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.5350
|8.5575
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4389
|0.4389
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.0195
|4.0775
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6539
|0.6499
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|77.300
|77.300
