Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

September 4, 2024, 4:02 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. Closed 1.2291
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. Closed 221.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.4173 2.3979
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.6825 2.6538
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen Closed 4.3550
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt Closed 15.90
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt Closed n.a.
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb Closed 1.2891
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt Closed n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu Closed 3.6500
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. Closed 3.9225
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% Closed 336.60
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu Closed 9.7800
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. Closed 8.2225

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. Closed n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. Closed 0.4389

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.1450 4.0320

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb Closed 0.6626

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 77.300 77.300

