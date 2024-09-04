NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. Closed 1.2291 Cheddar…

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. Closed 1.2291 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. Closed 221.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.4173 2.3979 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.6825 2.6538 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen Closed 4.3550 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt Closed 15.90 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt Closed n.a. Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb Closed 1.2891 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt Closed n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu Closed 3.6500 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. Closed 3.9225 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% Closed 336.60 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu Closed 9.7800 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. Closed 8.2225

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. Closed n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. Closed 0.4389

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.1450 4.0320

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb Closed 0.6626

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 77.300 77.300

