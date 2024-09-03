Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

September 3, 2024, 4:02 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2485 1.2291
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 207.50 221.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.5288 2.4413
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.7832 2.6953
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 4.2650 4.2650
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.95 15.80
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 84.08 84.36
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2318 1.2548
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 277.38 277.38

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.4700 3.5500
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0800 4.1300
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 331.30 336.60
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.6000 9.6600
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.1050 7.8550

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4222 0.4389

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.1475 4.1450

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6563 0.6529

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 77.300 77.300

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

