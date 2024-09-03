NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2485 1.2291 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2485 1.2291 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 207.50 221.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.5288 2.4413 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.7832 2.6953 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 4.2650 4.2650 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.95 15.80 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 84.08 84.36 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2318 1.2548 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 277.38 277.38

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.4700 3.5500 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0800 4.1300 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 331.30 336.60 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.6000 9.6600 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.1050 7.8550

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4222 0.4389

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.1475 4.1450

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6563 0.6529

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 77.300 77.300

