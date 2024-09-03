NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2485 1.2291 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2485
|1.2291
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|207.50
|221.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|2.5288
|2.4413
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|2.7832
|2.6953
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|4.2650
|4.2650
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.95
|15.80
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|84.08
|84.36
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.2318
|1.2548
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|277.38
|277.38
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|3.4700
|3.5500
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.0800
|4.1300
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|331.30
|336.60
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|9.6000
|9.6600
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.1050
|7.8550
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4222
|0.4389
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.1475
|4.1450
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6563
|0.6529
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|77.300
|77.300
Copyright
© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.