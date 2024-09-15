What Is Independent Living? Here’s What You Need to Know

As many older adults seek to balance independence with social engagement, independent living communities can become an attractive solution. These…

As many older adults seek to balance independence with social engagement, independent living communities can become an attractive solution. These environments offer a blend of autonomy and support, allowing seniors to enjoy a low-maintenance lifestyle while staying connected to an active community.

In this guide, we delve into the essentials of independent living, including what it is and the range of options available, from various living arrangements and amenities to the benefits of a supportive social network. Whether you’re looking to maintain your independence or transition to a more manageable lifestyle, understanding independent living can help you make an informed choice about the next chapter of your life.

[Read: 11 Signs Your Aging Parent Needs Senior Care]

What Is Independent Living?

Independent living offers a low-maintenance lifestyle for seniors in relatively good health, combining private living with community benefits. For an all-inclusive monthly fee, residents can choose from different types of living options, services and amenities, all while having the advantage of being able to participate in social activities.

Key features of independent living communities:

— Private living. Residents have their own private living space, such as apartments, townhomes or even single-family homes or cottages with one or two bedrooms.

— Communal amenities. These may include restaurant-style dining, recreational facilities, such as swimming pools or fitness centers, social activities and transportation services.

— On-site services. Some communities offer optional services like housekeeping, laundry, hair salons and meal delivery.

Independent living is a good choice for seniors who:

— Desire a safe and secure community environment

— Value the opportunity to socialize with other seniors

— Want to maintain their independence and live on their own

— Would like freedom from daily tasks such as cooking, cleaning and outdoor home maintenance like grass cutting and snow removal

Independent living communities are designed to promote ease, convenience and a sense of community for residents. Typically, for added peace of mind, there is a manager with access to a handyman on-site 24/7 to handle maintenance issues that may arise.

Independent living vs. senior living: what’s the difference?

Senior living and independent living both refer to communities designed specifically for older adults, typically those aged 55 and older. These communities cater to a wide range of needs and preferences, offering varying levels of care, amenities and social opportunities.

“Senior living, however, is more of an overarching umbrella term that encompasses different levels of senior care such as independent living, assisted living and memory care,” explains Kevin Bowman, former executive vice president of community operations at Brookdale Senior Living, the largest senior living provider in the United States.

In other words, independent living is a type of senior living. It caters to those who need the least amount of day-to-day assistance and medical support.

[READ: Independent Living vs. Assisted Living: What’s the Difference?]

Types of Independent Living Communities

The term independent living community applies to a range of different living options — from different types of residences, varying levels of amenities, on-site services, day-to-day support and even different age groups.

Independent living facility

An independent living facility is like a college campus but for older adults, typically 55 and up. It has housing units like villas, cottages, townhomes or apartments along with shared spaces such a communal dining room and recreation areas. In independent living communities, residents don’t have to worry about home maintenance, landscaping, or indoor or outside repairs. While many residences have kitchenettes or full kitchens, communities often provide meal plans, so residents can choose to dine with friends or cook their own meals in their home. A big part of independent living communities is fostering social interaction, so they often offer scheduled activities like clubs, fitness classes, art workshops, game and movie nights, coffee hours and outings to cultural events or travel excursions.

Senior apartments: independent living by age group

Whether they’re actually apartments or villas or townhomes, “senior apartments,” also known as active adult communities, can cater to those 55 and above or begin at 65 and older. What’s the difference? Both include a range of housing options, on-site services, use of communal spaces and social activities. The difference is in their focus. Communities for those 55+ are typically more active and recreation-focused as they cater to a younger demographic that is often more independent. Residents may still work, so the emphasis is more on lifestyle and less on medical or personal care.

“Many of our residents in independent living communities still have jobs, are still driving, playing golf and living very active and robust lives,” Bowman says.

Communities for those 65+ may offer a quieter lifestyle with more support services tailored to an older demographic looking to maintain independence while gaining access to services such as dining options, on-site healthcare and personal assistance options.

“While independent living doesn’t include personalized care, such as dressing or eating, residents are more than welcome to hire a caregiver of their choosing should they see fit,” says Meg Pletcher, senior vice president at Atria Senior Living, based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Continuing care retirement community (CCRC): independent living options

Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs) are a great option if you’re looking to stay in the same community as your health care needs change over time. They provide a full continuum of care, meaning residents can transition from independent living to assisted living, skilled nursing care and/or memory care within the same community. Traditional independent living communities typically do not offer these higher levels of care. CCRCs represent a significant financial investment, though, typically requiring not only the traditional monthly fee, but also an upfront membership fee known as a buy-in.

Assisted living communities

While not technically fully independent living, assisted living communities aim to help residents maintain independence for as long as possible. Assisted living communities have a lot in common with independent living communities. Residents usually live in private apartments or rooms. The spaces are designed to be senior-friendly, often with safety features such as grab bars, emergency call systems and accessible layouts. Staff are available 24/7. They also offer many of the same amenities and services.

The key difference: Assisted living communities offer a greater range of support services for seniors who need help but are not yet ready for nursing home. Assisted living communities typically help with everyday tasks such as bathing, dressing, eating and medication management. The level of assistance is tailored to each resident’s needs.

Traditional nursing home facilities fall outside the senior community realm because most senior living communities don’t provide skilled nursing services on-site.

[SEE: When Is It Time to Move From Independent to Assisted Living?]

Services and Amenities Provided by Independent Living Communities

Independent living communities offer a variety of different amenities and services designed to enhance the quality of life of their residents.

Some common amenities:

— Common areas. Lounges, libraries and other shared spaces for socializing

— Dining facilities. On-site restaurants or cafes that serve meals and snacks or meal delivery

— Recreational facilities. Swimming pools, fitness centers, walking trails and other recreational features

— Social activities. Organized activities and events, such as card games, bingo, movie nights and outings

— Wellness programs. Fitness classes, health screenings and wellness workshops

Some common services:

— Concierge services. Help with scheduling appointments or making reservations

— Housekeeping. Light housekeeping is sometimes provided but it depends on the contract.

— Landscaping. Maintaining lawns and gardens and any landscape design, including tasks such as weeding and planting

— Maintenance services. Most indoor and outdoor repairs and maintenance of residents’ homes

— On-site health care. Some communities offer on-site nurse or nursing assistants for basic health issues before residents need to see a primary care doctor or specialist. In addition, routine dental services are sometimes provided, but not for major dental work or surgery.

— Pet care services. Dog walking and pet grooming

— Transportation services. Shuttle services or transportation assistance

The specific amenities and services offered will vary depending on the size, budget and philosophy of the community. It’s important to research different communities to find one that offers what is most important to you.

Independent Living Costs

Independent living generally costs about 30% to 50% less than assisted living options in a given geographic area. Monthly costs range from $1,800 (Missouri) to $4,014 (Delaware), according to calculations from AssistedLiving.org, based on Genworth Financial’s reported assisted living costs for 2021. (Genworth is an insurance company that focuses on financial issues of aging, such as long-term care insurance.) There can be wide variations in costs depending on the community, services offered and geographic location.

Independent living fees, for instance, can include the residence itself along with amenities such as dining programs, housekeeping and home and grounds maintenance. Some communities also feature homes or apartments for rent while others offer homeownership options, which can affect how you budget.

A key question to ask when considering whether to move into a specific senior living community is how much your monthly fees will be to reside there. Even if you’re purchasing a home, you’ll likely have to make a monthly payment to cover landscaping and shared amenities. In some communities, these fees can be quite high.

Does insurance cover independent living?

Independent living costs are not covered by Medicare or health insurance, which are reserved for covering medical expenses, not living costs.

Some long-term care insurance plans do cover aspects of senior living. Coverage can include medical care as well as personal care services and living expenses, depending on the details of the specific policy.

In all cases, be sure to read the fine print before signing any contract and understand what you’re paying for and what your financial obligations will be.

[READ: Assisted Living Costs and How to Pay]

Benefits of Independent Living Communities

Independent living communities can make your life easier, says Sandy Markwood, CEO of USAging, based in Washington, D.C. You don’t have to mow the lawn, you can relinquish day-to-day housekeeping responsibilities and you have the opportunity to downsize. Programs, social activities and amenities, such as full-scale restaurants or meal services, can also make life easier and fuller for some residents.

Another benefit of independent living is the financial predictability that comes with one monthly fee that covers not only your housing, but also your meals, activities and services such as lawn care or home maintenance.

If you decide on a CCRC, you are essentially making the decision while you are still relatively young and healthy on what your future care will look like. Knowing that you can transition to a higher level of care when needed without having to leave your community can bring real peace of mind.

Engaging in the social activities that an independent living community provides helps you feel connected to your community, which has many health benefits. According to the U.S. Surgeon General’s 2023 report on social isolation and loneliness, nearly half of U.S. adults report experiencing loneliness. The report also notes that social isolation among older adults accounts for an estimated $6.7 billion in excess Medicare spending annually.

Limitations of Independent Living Communities

While there are numerous positives to these types of independent living communities, there are also some drawbacks. While the cost is typically lower than senior living communities that offer greater levels of care, monthly fees and any upfront entrance fee can still be high and usually rise yearly with inflation.

Independent living communities often have rules and regulations that residents are expected to follow on issues such as visitors, pets and other aspects of daily life. They also usually have strict rules as to how residents can personalize their living spaces and modify their home both inside and out. For those seeking more room for creativity, this can feel restrictive.

These communities are designed for those who are largely independent and do not require daily medical care. If a resident’s health deteriorates or they suddenly require more intensive medical care, they will need to move to a facility with the appropriate level of care. This can be a financially difficult, emotionally stressful and physically disruptive experience.

How to Transition to Independent Living

Making the initial decision to move into any kind of senior living situation is highly personal and warrants careful thought. Some initial questions to ask yourself:

— Do I want to stay in my home and neighborhood or move somewhere new?

— Do I have or expect to have any health issues that may influence my decision?

— Which services and amenities are “needs” and which ones are “wants”?

— What can I realistically afford in the long term?

— When do I anticipate making this move and what do I need to do so I can meet this goal?

“The number one feedback we receive from residents and families after they move into a Sunrise community is that they wish they had made the decision years earlier,” says Pascal Duchauffour, chief operating officer of Sunrise Senior Living, based in McLean, Virginia. “This powerful insight underscores the positive impact of choosing senior living options proactively.”

Taking the time to explore your options, settling on a budget and finding the right fit are essential for a successful transition to an independent living community.

How to Find the Best Independent Living Communities Near You

Ask for recommendations from friends, family and neighbors to get excellent “behind the scenes” insights as to the positives and negatives of independent living communities near you. Seek the opinions of people in your community who may have insights or take a walk around the independent living community itself and find residents willing to talk candidly about their experiences. Take a tour of the different communities you’re interested in and make notes to compare later. The staff can be a strong indicator of how good a community may be. Speaking to them and asking them about their jobs and qualifications can go a long way.

U.S. News has a checklist for finding the best independent living community that may be helpful with your decision-making.

Explore Top-Rated Independent Living Facilities with U.S. News

While independent living communities can help simplify your life as well as provide a vibrant social environment, there are limitations such as rules dictating how seniors may personalize their space or have overnight guests. The decision to join a community is highly personal and requires careful consideration as well as financial planning.

Two excellent resources for finding communities nationwide are the U.S. News Best Independent Living Communities 2024 and Best Continuing Care Retirement Communities 2024 guides. Based on data from nearly 400,000 resident and family survey responses at more than 3,500 senior living communities nationwide, these resources can help you explore and compare ratings in categories such as activities, dining, satisfaction and value.

More from U.S. News

Anemia: Signs, Treatment and Prevention

13 Ways to Reduce Election Stress

How Can I Find the Best Psychiatrist?

What Is Independent Living? Here’s What You Need to Know originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 09/16/24: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.