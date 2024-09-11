The Children’s Place: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — The Children’s Place Retail Stores Inc. (PLCE) on Wednesday reported a loss…

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — The Children’s Place Retail Stores Inc. (PLCE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $32.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Secaucus, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $2.51. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, were 30 cents per share.

The children’s clothing and accessories chain posted revenue of $319.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLCE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLCE

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.