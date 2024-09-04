The 26 Best Beach Resorts in the World

Enjoy a sun-filled trip at one of these top-notch resorts. Beach vacations range from weekend getaways to long, luxurious escapes…

Beach vacations range from weekend getaways to long, luxurious escapes complete with sunbathing, exquisite dining and indulgent spa treatments. No matter what kind of trip you’re looking to plan, there’s a beach resort for you. With the help of this list compiled by U.S. News of top beach resorts around the globe, get ready to watch the sun set in Curaçao, hang 10 in Hawaii or stroll along Spain’s sands — the possibilities are endless.

Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

This private resort in Cabo San Lucas caters to travelers seeking more from a beach vacation than just sunbathing. The on-site spa at Esperanza offers oceanfront massages in open-air cabanas. You can also take an off-road Polaris RZR ride through the Baja outback or smile for the camera during a beachy photoshoot (complimentary with your stay).

Another can’t-miss Esperanza experience according to reviewers is the cuisine: Past visitors rave about the variety of delicious dining options. For stunning vistas, consider dining at Cocina del Mar, which sits atop the cliffs overlooking Esperanza’s two private beaches, or enjoy the traveler-loved villa views with an in-villa personal chef. La Terraza Americana is a great option for a light meal as you enjoy views of the resort’s infinity-edge pool. After a jam-packed few days, make time to relax at one of the two-story beach palapas or in your comfortable accommodations.

Constance Ephelia, Constance Hotels & Resorts: Mahé, Seychelles

The beautiful white sand beaches, the turquoise Indian Ocean and the incredible temperatures (between 75 and 90 degrees on average) make Seychelles an idyllic African destination. Constance Ephelia takes full advantage of these impressive credentials. This beach resort sits on the northwest coast of the island Mahé, offering two stretches of beach for guests to enjoy. You’ll find an array of water adventures here including boating, kayaking, windsurfing and pedal boats — and you won’t want to miss diving in the pristine waters of the nearby marine park with scuba or snorkeling gear.

Past guests praise Constance Ephelia for its friendly staff and breathtaking scenery. Once you’ve had fun in the sun, indulge in a spa treatment, quench your thirst at Port Launay beach’s Kabana bar or retreat to your modern accommodations.

Four Seasons Resort Lanai: Lanai City, Hawaii

It’s little wonder why the Four Seasons Resort Lanai is ranked among U.S. News’ Best Resorts in the USA list. The resort is just a quick walk to Hulopo’e Beach in Lana’i. Though it’s a public beach, visitors will relish snorkeling in these crystal waters: Previous beachgoers say the visibility and wildlife viewing are top-notch, thanks in part to the bay being a protected marine site. To help guests partake, the property provides complimentary snorkel gear. After drying off, head to the Manele Golf Course, which offers spectacular ocean views from its Jack Nicklaus-designed green.

Recent travelers call the hotel a luxurious escape, particularly touting its amenities (like delicious on-site restaurants), well-maintained grounds and incredibly accommodating staff.

Hamilton Princess Hotel & Beach Club: Bermuda

The Hamilton Princess Hotel’s beach club may be a 20-minute shuttle ride away from the property’s accommodations, but previous travelers say it’s worth the trip. Complete with land and water hammocks on the beach and necessary amenities like bathrooms and showers, this Bermuda club is an ideal spot for all kinds of beachgoers. Relaxation-seekers can lounge on the chairs and escape the sun’s rays beneath umbrellas. Children have access to shovels and buckets to build their own sandcastles, and active travelers will appreciate the paddleboards, kayaks and snorkel gear. What’s more, all facilities and gear are complimentary for Hamilton guests.

After a day at the beach, guests can refresh themselves in their airy rooms, charter a boat from the hotel’s on-site marina or wander the property to discover its vast collection of art — which even showcases some of the greatest modern artists, such as Picasso. A spa, pools, five restaurants and bars, a kids club, and special events round out the offerings. ALL (Accor Live Limitless) members enjoy the additional benefit of special discounted rates at this AAA Four Diamond hotel.

Mitsis Rinela: Crete, Greece

The beaches of Crete are renowned for their beauty, and the stretch of shore adjacent to the all-inclusive Mitsis Rinela is no exception. It’s a Blue Flag-designated beach, which means it has met a series of environmental, safety and access criteria to promote sustainable tourism. So in addition to soft sands, umbrellas and lounge chairs, you’ll find a lifeguard on duty and beach towels in your room.

Guests can select from a number of entertaining activities, including beach volleyball and tennis (for an additional fee). Though the resort is family-friendly, couples will appreciate the adults-only section of the beach. Travelers consistently praised the hotel and its staff, but warned the dining options fill up fast and amenities can be limited toward the end of the season.

Montage Laguna Beach: Laguna Beach, California

This Preferred Hotels & Resorts property spans 30 acres, complete with a spa, three restaurants and two pools (including a lap pool at the spa), among other must-have resort amenities. Though Montage Laguna Beach is located on one of California’s picturesque cliffs, you’ll have easy access to the shore thanks to both a set of stairs and a winding ramp built into the cliff.

Once you’re lounging in the sun, you won’t need to worry about getting your own refreshments as this resort offers poolside service. Sports enthusiasts will enjoy the variety of water sports offered on-site and nearby, including stand-up paddleboarding, kayak tours (which launch from next door), whale watching tours and snorkeling. Previous guests applauded the property for its stunning location and service, though several note the resort can get crowded.

Ikos Olivia: Halkidiki, Greece

Located in Greece’s Halkidiki region, Ikos Olivia provides a beachy vacation suitable for vacationers of all ages. Families will likely enjoy some friendly competition by playing badminton, tennis or volleyball on the resort’s Blue Flag beach. When parents need some time to relax, lie back on sunbeds beneath wide umbrellas while children spend time with their peers at the kids club: There are three different ones for toddlers, children and teens.

Past vacationers raved about the resort, calling it a perfect getaway. They also appreciated the resort’s all-inclusive rate — which Ikos Olivia calls “Unconditional Luxury” — and said the incomparable service only added to the experience. Reviewers praised the recent renovations as well. This property typically closes for the winter from early November through late March.

Baoase Luxury Resort: Curaçao

Time and again, previous travelers have called Baoase Luxury Resort paradise. This pristine resort in Curaçao boasts its own private beach complete with the option to book a package that includes cots, hammocks, snorkeling gear, kayaks, lunch and towels, among other perks. When hunger strikes, you won’t have far to go: The Baoase Culinary Beach Restaurant is right on the shore. You can dig your toes in the sand and feel the waves brush against your heels as you nosh on everything from seafood to salads to steak or tuna tartare.

Couples may want to splurge on one of the romantic packages, which include one private meal, daily fruit platters, a love song playlist and more. There are also honeymoon packages available. Wind down after a day in the sun in luxury accommodations with king-size beds, rain showers and resort views.

LUX* Grand Gaube: Mauritius

Perfecting a tan will be no trouble at this resort on the northern coast of Mauritius, another top African destination. The LUX* Grand Gaube resort has two lagoon beaches complete with sunbeds, towel service and a beachside restaurant. Active travelers will likely prefer soaking up the sun with heart-pumping activities such as water skiing, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, snorkeling or windsurfing (all of which are complimentary activities).

Afterward, head to the spa for a treatment, sauna or steam before dining at one of several on-site restaurants. On top of all the activities and amenities, past travelers loved that their comfortable rooms faced the water.

Le Blanc Spa Resort Cancún: Cancún, Mexico

Vacationers seeking a child-free vacation should consider Le Blanc Spa Resort, one of the best hotels in Cancún and best adults-only all-inclusives in Mexico. This all-inclusive resort welcomes guests 18 and older only. While there’s plenty of activities throughout the resort (think: hydrotherapy in the on-site spa and a selection of fitness classes at the gym), you’ll likely want to spend most of your time on the beach.

The resort is set on the ocean where white sands meet turquoise waters. Here, you can lounge in a hammock, on a chair or beneath a personal reserved canopy amid palm trees. After a day on the sand, choose from steak, Mexican, Japanese, Italian or French cuisine for dinner. When you want to explore more of Cancún, your concierge can help you arrange a tour of the area.

Salinas Maceió All Inclusive Resort: Maceio, Brazil

According to previous guests, families with children should look no further than Salinas Maceió, a resort on Brazil’s Ipioca Beach. The resort allows children 12 and younger to stay for free (with two paying adults in the same room) and has a special kids buffet, baby amenities and a kids club with a wealth of activities. Additionally, the hotel rate includes all food and drinks so you and your little ones will be able to refuel throughout the day and keep the fun going.

While the property boasts some kid-friendly pools and an abundance of activities to keep you and your family entertained, don’t let your youngsters miss out on the oceanfront experience. Ipioca Beach is one of the more private beaches in Maceió, featuring white sands and blue waters (plus chairs and umbrellas for parents to relax). Keep in mind that Salinas Maceió is about 1,500 miles north of both São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. If you want to visit one or both of these cities on a Brazil trip, plan to spend several days at each location.

Casa de Campo Resort & Villas: Dominican Republic

The private beach at Casa de Campo Resort & Villas, Minitas Beach, was a favorite spot for previous travelers. Many appreciated the calm environment and being able to spend hours relaxing on the sands. There’s a variety of water sports right at guests’ fingertips, including snorkeling, paddleboarding and kayaking, but what especially wowed patrons was the Minitas Beach Club & Restaurant for its food and drinks. It serves a wide selection of succulent seafood, favorites like yuca fries and cocktails alongside incredible views of the Caribbean Sea.

What’s more, the concierge at this Dominican Republic property can arrange activities for you to explore surrounding areas like Santo Domingo or Punta Cana.

Vila Vita Parc Resort & Spa: Porches, Portugal

From the picturesque views to the relaxing amenities to the delicious food, past patrons can’t get enough of Vila Vita Parc. The property sits on Portugal’s southern coast, and there is no shortage of on-site and nearby beaches. At the base of the resort, you’ll find Tremoços Beach, bordered by craggy cliffs and equipped with sunbeds and beach umbrellas.

For a special experience, hop aboard a complimentary shuttle to visit the resort’s Armação Beach Club, where you’ll find expansive sands, three restaurants and various water sports. Plus, in summer, stay late in the day for a sunset party complete with a DJ. A handful of additional pristine beaches sit within around 20 miles of the resort. After long, lazy days at the beach, your room will be waiting to welcome you with comfortable beds, a private terrace or garden, and sitting areas.

Matachica Resort & Spa: Ambergris Caye, Belize

Matachica prides itself on providing a private experience for all its guests. The accommodations at this adults-only resort in Belize are individual casitas, villas, bungalows or cabanas, with thatched roofs and colorful exteriors. No matter which type of lodging you select, you’re never far from the Caribbean Sea.

Snorkeling is a must-do activity here, as the resort is located near a barrier reef brimming with marine life. Or, see the creatures from a different angle aboard one of Matachica’s sea kayaks. (Plus, snorkeling and kayak gear are complimentary.) If visiting Hol Chan Marine Reserve is on your to-do list, you’re in luck: Guest services can arrange a snorkeling tour of the reserve for you. When hunger strikes, you won’t need to go far. Past vacationers said the on-site Mambo restaurant serves delectable cuisine. Keep in mind that this resort only welcomes guests 16 and older, so it’s great for a romantic vacation.

Cap Maison Resort & Spa: St. Lucia

There’s a reason Cap Maison is ranked as one of U.S. News’ best hotels in St. Lucia. At this resort, guests can indulge in a spa treatment, a guided hike or a round of golf before sitting back and listening to music as the sun sets.

As with any St. Lucia vacation, a popular activity is to spend time on the water. The on-site Smugglers Cove beach allows visitors to play the day away with complimentary use of water sports equipment like kayaks, sailboats, paddleboards and snorkel gear (with lessons available for a fee). You’ll also find beach umbrellas and chairs where you can relax between sport sessions. Previous patrons praised the beach for its seclusion, but warn of steep steps to get to the immaculate shore.

El Dorado Maroma: Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Sitting about 10 miles north of Playa del Carmen, El Dorado Maroma captures all the tranquility and beauty you’d expect of a Mexico vacation. Couples seeking relaxation should book a massage or try out a facial at the spa. Active travelers will enjoy the variety of sports available including kayaking and paddleboarding. Refuel with a meal at Papitos Gourmet Beach Club or visit the Mio Swim-up bar to refresh yourself during a dip.

Past visitors praise the event staff and say their top-notch service and energy made their trip unforgettable. However, the resort recently changed ownership and a few guests noted some management issues as a result. Instead of booking one of the resort’s traditional suites, opt to spend your evenings in one of the overwater bungalows, which feature direct access to the ocean and glass-bottomed floors, among other amenities.

Hotel Santa Caterina: Amalfi Coast, Italy

You won’t find wide stretches of sand at this Amalfi Coast property. Instead, Hotel Santa Caterina treats its guests to views of the region’s famous cliffs and a lounge area built atop rock formations right at the water’s edge. Sets of stairs allow visitors to descend into the Mediterranean’s turquoise waters for swimming, while padded chaises offer a place to relax between dips. Alternatively, hop into the saltwater pool that’s right by the chaises.

The Beach Club offers a bar as well as the seasonal Al Mare restaurant, which dishes out Italian favorites like pizza, ravioli and carpaccio. Travelers praise the hotel’s beauty and staff. Though a stay here doesn’t come cheap, past visitors recommended splurging on a room with a sea view to enhance your stay.

The St. Regis Bali Resort: Bali, Indonesia

You’ll be hard-pressed to leave the beach at The St. Regis Bali Resort. Its inviting honey-colored sands and unbelievably azure waters make it a welcome respite from everyday life. The scenery coupled with the cushy sunbeds will make the journey truly worth it. You’ll also have access to the beachside swim-up Vista Bar, which means a refreshing cocktail is never more than a few steps away.

Take a stand-up paddle yoga class in The St. Regis Bali’s freshwater lagoon pool. While travelers enjoyed the resort and its incredible surroundings, many could not stop raving about the food, particularly breakfast. The most delectable weekend brunch can be found at pan Asian-inspired Kayuputi.

Ocean Key Resort & Spa: Key West, Florida

In the heart of bustling Key West, Ocean Key Resort & Spa perfectly encapsulates why the Florida Keys have been a long-time must-visit for beach resort lovers. This luxury property — known for its stunning ocean views and world-famous Sunset Pier — will thrill water lovers with snorkel trips at the reef, guided kayak ecotours through the nearby mangrove islands or even diving excursions to view a sunken shipwreck. Many rooms and suites at Ocean Key Resort offer captivating water views, whirlpool tubs and large outdoor balconies.

The resort also offers a prized amenity in Key West: easy access to the sights and sounds of Old Town Key West and Duval Street, so you’ll have no trouble transitioning from a day of relaxation to a night of fun. After your adventures, don’t miss a chance to relax at the on-site spa with treatments like the Tropical Essence Massage and Coconut Crush Body Renewal. Recent travelers rave about the sunsets at Ocean Key Resort — you can check out the best views in town at the Sunset Pier or dine at Hot Tin Roof for cuisine as exciting as the sunset view.

The Ritz-Carlton Sanya, Yalong Bay: Hainan, China

This Ritz-Carlton outpost is a family-friendly luxury resort located in the heart of Hainan’s Yalong Bay. Guests can stay in rooms, suites or villas boasting impressive views of the sparkling South China Sea, lush tropical gardens or the lagoon-style pool. Whichever accommodation type you choose, consider upgrading to the Ritz-Carlton Club Level. This special offer gives select guests access to the exclusive Club Lounge and balcony, additional complimentary amenities (like a swimwear rinse and dry service), and special accommodations offering panoramic views of scenic Yalong Bay.

For a quiet day, drop the children off at the complimentary kids club, then lounge on the resort’s white sand beach or head to the spa for a rejuvenating treatment. Active travelers can enjoy the tennis courts, the equipment in the fitness center, a tai chi class or some of the beach sports. After working up an appetite, try out one of the resort’s seven dining and drinking experiences for innovative cuisine and cocktails. Recent travelers rave about the food but say the resort’s true appeal is its delightful staff.

Lara Barut Collection: Antalya, Turkey

This award-winning resort in Antalya, Turkey, is adored by travelers for its abundant activities, incredible food and world-class service. Recent travelers say Lara Barut Collection will even keep you entertained during the winter offseason, when certain facilities (such as the family-loved Aquapark) are closed. Plush rooms with copious amenities are available in the Main House, Garden Section and Lagoon Section, with ever-convenient swim-up rooms available in both the garden and lagoon accommodations. Meals, drinks and snacks abound with more than 20 different on-site locations (including a patisserie) to find satisfaction when you’re feeling peckish.

While there is an adults-only pool, families will feel well taken care of thanks to kids clubs for three different age ranges. You can stay active with a variety of athletic offerings or relax on the golden beach to soak in the sun and stunning Mediterranean views. To take your vacation to a whole new level, consider booking one of the Bayou Villas. The secluded full-service lodging has private gardens plus fresh- and saltwater swimming pools. Villas range from one to four bedrooms, so any size group can be easily accommodated.

The Datai Langkawi: Langkawi Island, Malaysia

Sustainability is at the heart of the Datai Langkawi. Its Datai Pledge promises to keep its business operations sustainable to protect the environment, the surrounding marine life and Langkawi island’s rainforests as well as educate children about the importance of preservation. And you’ll appreciate the resort’s efforts: Airy accommodations are situated among the treetops, within the rainforests or just steps from the beach. The spacious Beach Villas come with one or two bedrooms, spacious outdoor living areas, and even a private pool.

After a good night’s rest, explore the resort’s nearly milelong beach, take a dip in one of three pools, get pampered at the on-site spa, go shopping at the on-site boutique or try out a crafts course at The Atelier. Five different restaurants and bars are available to soothe hunger pangs. Hotel guests say the resort is incomparable and highly recommend taking advantage of the courses and expeditions offered by the resort. Plus, if you’re a member of the Leaders Club, you can score discounts on your room rate.

Wymara Resort and Villas: Providenciales, Turks and Caicos

Travelers — especially honeymooners — praise this resort for its delicious food, relaxing atmosphere and plethora of amenities. Wymara Resort and Villas sits on Grace Bay Beach, one of the most beautiful beaches in the world. Wi-Fi, a daily full American breakfast, pool and beach chairs, and twice-daily maid service are all included. When you want to get active, head to the on-site gym or get on the water with snorkeling gear, paddleboards, kayaks or Hobie cats (all of which are complimentary too). For extra perks — like access to the Sunset Cove Beach Club, welcome refreshments, private pools and more — opt for a villa stay.

Consider indulging in a number of massages, facials and body treatments at the spa. Afterward, grab a bite or drink at one of three eateries for meals heavy on seafood and vegetables. On Thursday and Sunday evenings, make reservations for the Wymara Beach Barbecues that feature music and a bonfire along with your meal. Thursdays focus on seafood like steamed lobster, crab cakes and conch fritters, while Sundays are more traditional barbecue fare (think: brisket and barbecue chicken thighs). A word of caution: Dining here can be expensive.

Southern Ocean Lodge: Kangaroo Island, Australia

If Kangaroo Island’s natural beauty calls to you, Southern Ocean Lodge in Kingscote can help you make the most of your stay. The lodge offers a series of guided outings so travelers can see and learn all about Kangaroo Island, including walks along limestone cliffs and a visit to Seal Bay Conservation Park. While these excursions are included in your rate, you can also book private experiences or bespoke experiences for a fee. Plus, the beach is just steps away thanks to a boardwalk at one end of the resort.

This all-suite hotel features king beds in each room, outdoor seating areas and freestanding tubs. Plus, you’ll have access to Southern Spa and its treatments inspired by Australia’s Indigenous peoples. Dining is also a treat thanks to immaculate ocean views coupled with nightly four-course meals. What’s more, all meals are included. Though the resort was destroyed by wildfires in 2019 and 2020, travelers say Southern Ocean Lodge has come back with a bang. They love the seclusion and luxuries here, referring to it as a once-in-a-lifetime trip.

Six Sense Ninh Van Bay: Khanh Hoa, Vietnam

With a focus on sustainable practices and protecting the environment, Six Sense Ninh Van Bay appeals to travelers looking for a natural retreat. Of course you have access to a private beach, water sports like kayaking and paddleboarding, and a pool. But if you want something different, you can sign up for one of the resort’s experiences such as hike with a biologist to learn about the neighboring wildlife — including black-shanked doucs, a critically endangered monkey species — or climb aboard a speedboat to island-hop. You can also stop by the spa for steam rooms, saunas, yoga classes and a variety of treatments.

Rounding out the luxuries are the villas. Each villa has its own pool and overlooks the surrounding beauty, with panoramic ocean views. You’ll have a selection of restaurants to choose from that serve a mix of globally inspired cuisine, including traditional Vietnamese food. In order to get to the resort, you’ll need to take a boat, which resortgoers say only adds to the seclusion. They appreciate the variety of activities, noting that there are plenty to keep the kids entertained.

Acqualina Resort & Residences on the Beach: Sunny Isles Beach, Florida

It’s no wonder this resort ranks as one of the best hotels in the U.S. In addition to a gorgeous stretch of sand along crystalline waters, hotel guests at Acqualina Resort & Residences will have access to chaise lounges, towel service and beachside Lounge Seating. There are also flotation devices and pool toys for children as well as sunscreen in case you forgot your own. Guests without children and parents who want a break can take advantage of the pool exclusively for adults 18 and older. At the spa, you’ll find an outdoor swimming pool, a heated jet pool, steam rooms, saunas and a shower with jets. Rooms here are airy with a neutral color palette, large closets, sitting areas and balconies.

If you’re a Leaders Club member, you can score on-property benefits like complimentary Wi-Fi and breakfast for two. Speaking of dining, guests at this resort have four restaurants to choose from that serve Italian, Japanese, Greek and Mediterranean dishes. There’s also a coffee and gelato shop in the lobby for quick pick-me-ups. As you may expect, the resort wins praise from travelers year-round thanks to its deluxe amenities and great service. The resort is situated along Sunny Isles Beach, about 20 miles northeast of Miami.

