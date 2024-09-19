Lennar: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Lennar Corp. (LEN) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $1.16 billion. The Miami-based…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Lennar Corp. (LEN) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $1.16 billion.

The Miami-based company said it had net income of $4.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.90 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.62 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $9.42 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.29 billion.

