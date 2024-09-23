How to Prepare for a Job Interview

Preparing for a job interview can feel overwhelming. But if you break your tasks into steps, you can walk in…

Preparing for a job interview can feel overwhelming. But if you break your tasks into steps, you can walk in feeling confident and ready to make a good impression. Here’s how to prepare for an interview and set yourself up for success.

Block Off the Job Interview Date and Time

The first step to prepare for a job interview is to block off the time on your calendar. Recording your interview date as soon as it is confirmed will prevent you from scheduling other activities around the time of the interview and feeling rushed on that day.

Plan to arrive 15 to 20 minutes early to the interview. Calculate your travel time, plus a buffer for traffic delays. For a virtual interview, it’s a good idea to block off extra time to make sure your equipment and internet connection are working correctly.

Don’t Get Too Attached

Think of your upcoming job interview as a mutual exploration. You are trying to figure out if this company is the right fit for you as much as they are trying to figure out if you’re the right fit for them. Avoid becoming too attached to the company and position at this point. By keeping an open mind, you’ll come across as more confident and less anxious in the interview.

Research the Company

It’s essential to research the company before your job interview. This will help you get to know the brand and get a sense of the company culture.

Start by visiting its website, especially the press page and social media channels. Has the company made headlines recently? What’s its online identity? Can you verify its financial health? Also check employee reviews on sites like Glassdoor to get an inside take on the company culture. This research will help you tailor your responses and ask insightful questions — and also impress the interviewer.

Identify Five Key Points to Convey

Review the job description carefully and identify the key skills and experiences the employer is seeking. Make a list of all your skills and accomplishments that align with the job’s requirements.

Narrow your list to five important points you want to communicate during the job interview. These should be a mix of soft and hard skills, along with your greatest career accomplishments. If you’re transitioning careers or industries, focus on your transferable skills. During your job interview, find opportunities to weave these points into your responses.

Find Out Who Will Be at the Interview

Knowing who you’ll be meeting can help you tailor your approach. For example, if you’re speaking with a human resources representative, be prepared to discuss your career history and background in more general terms. If you’re meeting with a department head or hiring manager, focus on the specifics of the role, including responsibilities, challenges and qualifications.

Research the person on the company website and LinkedIn. What are their recent accomplishments? Do you have anything in common? This can help you to make meaningful small talk and lead to genuine conversations with your interviewer before or during your job interview.

Practice Job Interview Questions

One of the best ways to prepare for a job interview is to practice answering common interview questions. You can find sample questions online or use artificial intelligence tools to help you. But don’t stop there — also look for industry-specific questions that might come up.

In addition, prepare to answer behavioral questions using STAR stories. For example, if you’re asked about a time when you solved a difficult problem, describe the situation, the task you needed to complete, the actions you took and the results you achieved. Remember, you need to show your prospective employer why you can do the job, not just tell them, and STAR stories will help you to do that.

Consider having a friend or family member conduct a mock interview with you so you can practice your answers. The more you practice, the more confident and natural your responses will come across. This will also help you feel less nervous in the actual job interview.

Write a List of Questions to Ask

Asking thoughtful questions during the interview not only helps you learn more about the role but helps you determine whether this job and company culture will be a good fit for you. Consider asking questions such as:

— What are the expectations for this role in the first 30, 60 and 90 days?

— What is a typical week in this position like?

— How would you describe the company culture?

— Why is this position available?

— What type of person best succeeds in this role?

— What are the company’s goals for this role in the first year?

— How would I be evaluated on my performance?

Additionally, you may want to ask about things such as travel, scheduling flexibility and mentoring programs.

Clean Up Your Social Media

Before the interview, review your LinkedIn and other social media profiles. Employers often check candidates’ online presence, so you want to make sure nothing inappropriate or unprofessional is visible. Even if your profiles are private, make sure your profile photos are appropriate and portray you in a positive light.

Dress for the Role

The way you dress for the interview should align with your industry. A lawyer and a tech startup employee will likely have different expectations for interview attire. If you’re unsure of what to wear, ask your network or research what’s typical for that company. Make sure you don’t overdress or underdress, as first impressions are crucial.

Bring a Portfolio

Consider preparing a portfolio or a one-page document that highlights your achievements, so you can leave a tangible reminder of your qualifications after the interview. This can include project samples, testimonials or awards that showcase your work. Make sure to bring a copy for each person you’re meeting with.

Arrive Early and Be Prepared

Arriving 15 to 20 minutes early for your interview will give you time to compose yourself and get organized. Being punctual shows professionalism and respect for the interviewer’s time.

Before leaving for the interview, double-check the time and location, and review any emails with last-minute instructions. If your interview will be virtual, make sure that you have a plan B in case your internet or equipment fails.

Visualize Success

Before heading into your interview, take a moment to visualize the best outcome. Professional athletes use visualization to prepare for success, and you can too. Picture yourself confidently answering questions, connecting with the interviewer and leaving the room feeling accomplished. Imagine receiving a call with positive feedback. This mental exercise can help you feel more calm and in control.

Preparation, confidence and a calm mindset are keys to making a strong impression. By following these steps, you’ll not only be prepared for the interview but also better equipped to present yourself as the ideal candidate.

