How to Get Food Stamps in College

Food insecurity affects millions of college students across the country. This can undermine their short- and long-term success, experts say.

One resource students can benefit from is the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which is administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Formerly known as “food stamps,” SNAP provides monthly funds that help low-income households buy food.

According to a 2024 report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office, around 67% of potentially eligible college students are not receiving SNAP benefits. Experts say multiple factors contribute to this “SNAP gap,” including lack of awareness, stigma and complex eligibility rules.

“The assumption is that ‘I’m enrolled in college, so I can’t possibly get SNAP benefits,'” says Mark Huelsman, director of policy and advocacy at The Hope Center at Temple University.

This isn’t always the case, experts say. Though students are generally ineligible for SNAP, you can still qualify for benefits if you meet a student exemption.

“The sheer complexity of the rules makes it very hard for a student to know upfront whether they’re eligible for SNAP,” Huelsman says. “It’s not perfectly aligned with, ‘Did they receive financial aid? Did they receive a Pell Grant?’ The eligibility criteria is different and a little more complicated.”

Here’s what experts say you should know about getting SNAP as a student.

Who Counts as a Student

According to the federal government, if you are enrolled half time or more at an institute of higher education, you are considered a student for SNAP purposes.

Higher education institutions — which require a high school diploma or equivalent for enrollment — include colleges and universities as well as trade, technical and vocational schools. Each school determines half-time enrollment, but typically it means taking at least six credits per term.

If you’re attending school less than half time, or if you aren’t attending an institute of higher education, then you aren’t subject to student restrictions. In these cases, you may be eligible for SNAP if you meet the standard requirements.

How Students Can Qualify for SNAP

General Requirements

First, students must meet the standard eligibility criteria, experts say. These are requirements that apply to everyone, regardless of student status.

Financial criteria includes income and asset limitations. Generally, your household gross income must be at or below 130% of the federal poverty level. Financial aid is not counted as income.

While the federal government sets the standard income and asset limits, many states have broad-based categorical eligibility policies, says Paige Swanson, co-founder and executive director of the national nonprofit Student Basic Needs Coalition. These state policies extend eligibility to more low-income households.

SNAP defines a household as people who live together and purchase and prepare meals together. A student living alone is considered a household of one. If roommates buy food and prepare meals together, they can be considered a household.

In some cases — such as spouses and dependent children under age 22 who live with their parents — even if you purchase and prepare meals separately, you’re automatically included in the same household.

“It gets pretty complicated pretty quickly,” Huelsman says.

Student Eligibility Exemptions

Students can be eligible for SNAP benefits if they meet a student exemption, in addition to the basic requirements.

“That’s the extra hoop you have to jump through as a student,” Huelsman says.

The most common way to qualify for SNAP is through paid employment, experts say. This exemption requires students to prove that they work at least 20 hours a week at a paid job.

Experts say this work-to-eat exemption can be restrictive and, at times, counterproductive.

“To work 20 hours a week means that you are taking time away from studying for that better future that you’re working towards,” says Salaam Bhatti, SNAP director at the nonprofit Food Research & Action Center, which is based in Washington, D.C.

Other exemptions can make a student eligible for SNAP benefits. These include being younger than 18, 50 or older, a single parent, parent of a young child, having a disability or receiving Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefits. Students can also qualify for SNAP benefits by participating in a state-funded or federally funded work-study job or job-training program.

Although SNAP is a federal program, states have flexibility in how they interpret rules, Swanson says. For example, some states allow students to average work hours over a month or semester. States may also recognize different employment and training programs as qualifying for SNAP benefits.

There are also circumstances that disqualify students from SNAP, experts say. For example, if you receive most of your meals through a meal plan, you are ineligible for SNAP benefits, even if you meet an exemption.

How to Apply and Receive Benefits

“A lot of students are worried about taking benefits away from someone else,” Swanson says. “They don’t realize that everyone who qualifies will receive it.”

Typically, applications are completed online, by mail or in person. You should be prepared to provide documentation, like proof of identity, residency and income, experts say.

If you’re approved, you will receive your Electronic Benefits Transfer card in the mail. This EBT card, which is loaded with your benefits, functions like a debit card and can be used at participating stores.

SNAP benefits vary by state. They typically range from $23 to $291 a month for an individual, depending on household size and income.

“It also opens up eligibility for a lot of other programs,” Bhatti says. If you’re eligible for SNAP, you may also qualify for discounted utilities, discounted museum admission, free school meals for your kids and more. These other benefits could make applying worth it, he says.

Experts encourage students to take advantage of available resources. The USDA’s website for SNAP provides a national directory of resources, where you can access state-specific information, including applications and local SNAP offices. Free eligibility screeners, like snapscreener.com, can provide eligibility and benefit estimates.

Students can also use campus services, like basic needs centers or student affairs offices, for help navigating the SNAP application process.

