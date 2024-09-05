Live Radio
Hooker Furniture: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

September 5, 2024, 6:06 AM

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Hooker Furniture Corp. (HOFT) on Thursday reported a loss of $2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Martinsville, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share.

The home furnishings company posted revenue of $95.1 million in the period.

_____

